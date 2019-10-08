12 Moms Twinning With Their Daughters On The Red Carpet: Angelina Jolie, Reese Witherspoon & More

Hold on, we need to do a double take! These celebrity moms and their daughters are giving us whiplash, with their matching red carpet looks.

Over the years, there have been great fashion looks. But we still can’t get enough of moms and their daughters gracing their fans with some perfect twinning ensembles. And these famous moms and daughters totally nailed it! Angelina Jolie, Shiloh and Zahara looked so alike in their matching outfits at the premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The trio dazzled in black and were absolutely glowing. And they’re in good company. In May 2019 Oscar winning actress Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe dressed in their cutest cocktail dresses for Big Little Lies and totally caught fans off guard. They looked practically like the spitting image of each other!

Honestly, some of these moms and daughters look more like sisters. Like funny and foxy lady Tracee Ellis Ross and her legendary mom, songstress Diana Ross. The pair looked stunning on the red carpet in November 2014, where they both rocked gorgeous black gowns. Of course, each woman decked the look out with their accessories and their own unique spin, but you can’t deny just how much they were totally matching! Other moms and daughters who stepped out in black? Dakota Johnson and her mom Melanie Griffith — these two slayed when they got together in October 2015 and couldn’t have looked better in their twinning outfits.

But not all occasions require gowns or black tie looks. Like in March 2018, Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon were ladies in leather at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in March 2018. The pair looked ready to hope on their motorcycles after the event! Then there’s the queen of red carpets and her princess: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, who graced The Lion King premiere and jaws dropped. The two looked sparkling in their looks.

We love a matching set — in clothes and in mother/daughter red carpet looks! Check out the gallery to see more famous mom and their daughters twinning it on the red carpet!