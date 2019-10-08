Ashley Benson Hair Makeover: Goes Brunette & Ditches Her Blonde Hair – See Before & After Pics

Ashley Benson debuted a gorgeous new brunette hair color for fall & said goodbye to her signature blonde locks when she showed off her makeover on Oct. 6.

Ashley Benson, 29, is known for her gorgeous blonde hair which she has been rocking since the Pretty Little Liars days back in 2010. While she has switched up her look a ton in the past, going from platinum to blonde highlights, she has never gone full blow dark and she just did when she debuted her new look on October 6. Ashley attended an event on Sunday when her dark brown hair was down in loose beach waves and parted in the middle. The shade of brown was the darkest we’ve ever seen on her and, to be honest, she pulls off the new look perfectly. Just a few days before showing off her new ‘do, Ashley was rocking a dirty blonde color with dark roots and platinum blonde ends, but this new chocolate brown hue really suits her.

Ashley is just one of the many stars to switch up her hairstyle for fall and lately, it seems like all of the celebrities are getting hair makeovers. Bella Hadid, 22, debuted new jet black hair when she left Paris Fashion Week on October 1, which was totally surprising considering she just dyed her hair blonde two months prior. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa, 24, had jet black hair but dyed it a light strawberry blonde hue which she showed off while out in NYC on Oct. 2.

Aside from stars dying their hair neutral colors, other celebs like Demi Lovato, 27, and Lady Gaga, 33, opted for funkier looks as both ladies dyed their hair pink. Demi showed off her newly dyed hot pink ends on Instagram on Oct. 1, and her new look, done by hairstylist Paul Norton, is the perfect amount of subtle yet fun.

While Demi just dyed her ends, Gaga went full-blown pink, when she showed off her new hair done by longtime hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, on Oct. 6. There have been so many fabulous celeb hair makeovers this year and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above.