Amber Rose is about to have her baby boy any day now. Her bump is massive yet she managed to do a little dance in a new video, even though she’s said she gets out of breath just standing up.

Amber Rose looks like she wants to dance her baby boy out of her body in a new video. She’s literally due any day now and her little guy is going to be a big newborn at the size of her massive belly. On Oct. 8, she shared a video set to the Jackson 5‘s classic “ABC” where she wore a skin-tight leopard print tank dress and she is all belly! Amber was wearing sturdy black sneakers on her feet to hold up the weight of her body, as she moved her knees back and fort, turning and showing off side angles to display how big she’s got.

Amber shot the video in a living room mirror and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards even made a cute cameo popping in. The 35-year-old captioned the vid, “Yes I’m still Pregnant 😒🤦🏼‍♀️🙄🤰🏼” because she hits her due date tomorrow. Amber announced on Sept. 9 that she was officially nine months pregnant in previous IG video.

In that one she was wearing a tight yellow floral print dress while standing in her closet. She turned to show off how big she’d got from a side view and said, “It’s not a game, that’s a big boy in there. I’m pretty much on bed rest at this point. I can’t walk that well. My ankles got a little swollen, my feet got a little swollen, but for the most part I’m all belly.” But all of that discomfort was worth it as she captioned the video, “Big Boy! 9 months! Almost there! 👶🏽🙏🏽🥰🤰🏼I Love you @ae4president Thank you for this Wonderful Gift! P.S I’m literally out of breath just standing up 😒😩🤷🏼‍♀️ #LibraBaby.”

Amber is just so happy she’s becoming a mom again, and her six-year-old son Sebastian from her marriage to Wiz Khalifa is beyond excited for a sibling. When Amber announced she was expecting in April, she captioned an Instagram pic of her getting a sonogram, “@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!”