Tiny Has $750k Worth Of Jewelry, Including Her Wedding Ring, Stolen After Her Car Is Broken Into

A thief shockingly targeted Tiny Harris during a girls’ night out in Atlanta, stealing over $750,000 worth of jewelry from her Lamborghini, she told the police.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris was the victim of a massive theft on October 6, Atlanta police confirmed to HollywoodLife. A thief broke into the singer’s Lamborghini, stealing more than $750,000 worth of jewelry, including her wedding ring, watches, and stud earrings, from the luxury car’s center console. Tiny told police that she and a friend were having drinks at Bar Amalfi in Midtown Atlanta when the theft occurred. She returned to her car around 9:45pm local time, to find the bag containing the jewelry gone.

Atlanta police told HollywoodLife in a statement, “On October 6, 2019, around 11:23pm, officers responded to 1077 Hemphill Ave. in reference to a larceny from vehicle. Victim, Tameka Harris, indicated that she parked her 2019 Lamborghini at the location around 8:45pm and returned around 9:45pm to find items missing. She stated a blue velour bag containing various jewelry items, estimated value exceeding $750,000.00, was taken from the vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry or damage observed to the vehicle. The investigation continues.”

Tiny told the police that her friend ran out to the car earlier to grab a deck of cards, but had “no knowledge” that the jewelry was in the car. She also shared that earlier in the night, there were a “multitude of persons congregated within a few feet” from where she was parked. There are no specific details about the jewelry taken from Tiny’s car as of yet. But her husband, T.I., has gifted her plenty of lavish jewels just this year alone. For Valentine’s Day in February, Tip gifted her a truly massive diamond ring. He hid the ring in a teddy bear made of roses for her to find. For her 44th birthday in July, he presented her with a chain necklace covered in diamonds, featuring huge rubies surrounded by more diamonds dangling off it.

This story is still developing. HollywoodLife will keep you updated as more information becomes available.