‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals Secret Wedding Plans: ‘I’m Getting Married In Europe’

From the wedding venue to budget, Stassi Schroeder finally teased details about the hush-hush planning process of her upcoming nuptials with fiancé Beau Clark!

Stassi Schroeder, 31, will be putting on the next big Vanderpump Rules wedding, after her co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot in June 2019! All eyes have been on the Bravo star as fans eagerly awaited more details on her nuptials with her fiancé Beau Clark, 39, and Stassi finally threw us more than one bone on the Oct. 4 episode of her podcast, Straight Up with Stassi. First off, Stassi revealed that this will be a destination wedding.

“We’re flying out of the country at the end of next month to go look at our wedding venues because I am getting married in Europe,” Stassi revealed to her podcast guest, Taylor Strecker. She’s hoping that a picturesque venue will cover much of the decor, since Stassi is leaning towards a “greenery” theme. “I just want to keep everything very white and clean and elegant,” Stassi explained, adding, “I’m hoping that the wedding venue will already be so beautiful…I’m not going to have a wedding in like a ball room, one of those event spaces.”

In most cases, a European wedding calls for a flexible budget, but Stassi revealed that she and Beau are using their own funds to finance the wedding. Outside “opinions” aren’t welcome! “Beau and I are both doing it on our own so that way no one can tell us what to do,” Stassi continued on her podcast, declaring that she’s not “going to be spending half a million dollars on a f***ing wedding.” However, Stassi did admit that she and her future groom are looking at a six-figure budget of $150,000!

Stassi has even decided on one rule for her future wedding guests. “We definitely know that you can’t have phones for the ceremony. I don’t wanna walk down the aisle and everyone f***ing gets their phone out,” the reality television star confessed. And finally, to answer your biggest question — yes, the wedding will be televised, Stassi revealed! It’ll be quite the event to witness, judging by the proposal alone. Beau popped the question in an unlikely engagement spot — the Hollywood Forever Cemetery — in July 2019 (the lovers are die-hard horror fans). Although they had been dating for two years, the proposal still caught Stassi’s co-stars off-guard!

“The entire cast of Vanderpump Rules was completely surprised by Stassi’s engagement,” a source close to the Bravo stars EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in July 2019. “The cast had zero clue it was happening and found out essentially when the rest of the world did. Everyone knew Stassi and Beau would get engaged soon, but nobody knew Beau’s plan. He left all of her closest friends completely in the dark.”