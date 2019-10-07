Royalty Brown, 5, Rocks An Adorable Jumpsuit Before Joining Dad Chris Brown On Stage

Oh, there’s no doubt: Royalty is Chris Brown’s daughter. Just like her daddy, RoRo showed off for the ‘gram, flaunting her ‘drip’ while posing in a jumpsuit before joining him on stage.

“[Drip] on the way to see my daddy,” Royalty Brown, 5, captioned an Oct. 6 Instagram video. In the clip, the daughter of Chris Brown, 30, posed and danced around in a Rich Boys Brand jumpsuit. She accessorized the outfit with her own chain and some fly kicks, making it the perfect outfit to watch her daddy do his thing. That night, Chris’s INDIGOAT Tour rolled through the Houston Toyota Center, and after Chris was done thrilling the thousands there, he brought out his baby girl. “Positive energy,” Chris said to everyone before proudly picking up his baby girl.

“[GOAT],” Royalty captioned a second Instagram Post, this of her holding her arms up in victory (while holding her father’s hand.) Her fans certainly agreed. “Awesome show…So adorable” “Awww baby girl; this makes me so happy.” “Aww, legendary. “Princess.” “Tooo cute!!!! I got to see you tonight little miss your daddy did amazing (which doesn’t even describe tonight actually)” “Roro the goat.” Her entire comment section was fulled of praise.

Royalty might be having the best October ever. Days before joining her daddy in Houston, she and her mother, Nia Guzman, hit up Nights Of The Jack, a “family-friendly Halloween experience,” in Calabasas, California. There was a red (orange?) carpet at the event, and Royalty slayed it like the queen she is. “Who does she think she is? A PROFESSIONAL KINDERGARTEN STUDENT. 5 and live,” a proud Chris Brown posted to his Instagram.

She wasn’t alone for this Halloween adventure. Royalty’s mom brought along her three-month-old daughter (and RoRo’s half-sister) Sinatra L.A. Nia shared a video of the three of them dancing together. “LA just be holding on going along with all me and RoRo’s shenanigans,” Nia captioned the clip. Yes, it seems RoRo has inherited her father’s love of dance, as well as his tastes when it comes to the finer things in life.

Will Royalty soon become a big sister again? Chris’s rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris, 26, is supposedly pregnant with Chris’s second child. Ammika and Breezy have stayed mum ever on the subject, and Ammika added more fuel to the fire at the start of October. She posed in some tight-fitting clothes (“Gym time”) but hid her stomach from sight.