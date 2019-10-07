Pumpkin Spice: 15+ Delicious Products That You Should Try This Fall

It’s officially pumpkin spice season & now that October is here, we rounded up all of the most delicious pumpkin scented products that you will be obsessed with this fall.

With fall in full swing, pumpkin spice is everywhere and aside from just picking up a latte at Starbucks, there’s tons of products from your favorite brands that have new pumpkin launches that you will love. Whether it’s scented candles, creams or face masks, there’s something for every type of pumpkin lover which you can see when you click through the gallery above. One of our favorite products is the Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask which is a treatment that exfoliates with pumpkin enzyme, peels with alpha hydroxy acid, and polishes with aluminum oxide.

If you’re looking for another great exfoliator, look no further than the Bliss Pumpkin Powerhouse Resurfacing & Exfoliating Enzyme Mask. The whipped pumpkin mask is formulated with a 10% skin-smoothing pumpkin blend of natural AHAs and pumpkin enzymes that gently exfoliate the skin to reveal a soft and glowing complexion. Pumpkin enzymes are super strong and powerful, which is why you will find a lot of peels, masks, and exfoliators using this key ingredient.

Another great product, especially if you are obsessed with pumpkin spice lattes, is the eos Whipped Pumpkin Latte lip balm. You can reapply all day long to moisturize your lips, all while tasting the delicious flavors of pumpkin oil, rich cream, pumpkin spice, smooth espresso, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

If you want to really spice up your look this fall, then the LeChat Nails Mood Pumpkin Spice shade that launched this month is perfect for you. The orange color matches the shade of a pumpkin spice latte, and even better, it smells like one too. The pumpkin orange shade is body temperature-activated and it transitions to a faint caramel depending if you’re hot or cold and is complete with a Pumpkin Spice scent so you can get your fix all day long.

No matter what you’re looking for, there’s a product for all you #PSL lovers, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!