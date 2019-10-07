Porsha Williams Plays With Sweet Baby PJ In Adorable Matching Outfits — See Pic

Like mother, like daughter! Porsha Williams shared the cutest pic of her and Pilar Jhena wearing matching outfits and they looked picture perfect in pink!

Porsha Williams, 38, and Pilar Jhena, 6 mos., are officially our favorite pink ladies! The mom and daughter duo wore matching pink ensembles in an Instagram post shared to Porsha’s account on Oct. 7 and it’s truly too precious. In the snap, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is holding little PJ over her head and staring up at her, absolutely beaming! PJ stares down at her mama while holding onto a strand of her mom’s beautiful black locks.

Could the image be any cuter? Yes! And it was, as Porsha donned a tight, low back pink dress with long sleeves in the pic. PJ was just as equally styling. The six-month-old wore pink socks with a fuzzy pink tutu and matching shirt. To top it off, PJ had two pink bows in her hair. “Pure Joy,” Porsha began the caption to the pic, adding the hashtags “my blessing,” “rainbow,” and “motherhood.”

And it’s motherhood that Porsha has been proudly showing off all over her social media account. The mom has been gushing about her little girl, like on Oct. 6, when Porsha captured her sweet tiny tot sleeping while sitting up in her grandma’s arms! “Mood: I’m so tied boss😂 @pilarjhena Knocked out in Grandma’s arms after fighting sleep for a while hour😂,” she captioned the adorable picture. Of course, not every moment is as sweet as this. Porsha has also been super candid, capturing the messier moments of motherhood. On Oct. 3, Porsha took to Instagram to share a quick video of her daughter sitting on her lap working on a little…project. That’s right, the feeling all mother’s know too well. Porsha filmed her little girl preparing “a hot one for you to change,” Porsha captioned the post.

As a mom, not every moment is glamorous. And Porsha loves to share that with her followers and fans! Her post today, however, definitely made fans’ days even better with the glamorous, candid snap, and they cannot wait for more Porsha and PJ content!