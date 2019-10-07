NeNe Leakes Calls Wendy Williams Her ‘Homie’ As They Pose On A Girls’ Night Out  

NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams had the ultimate girls night out on Sunday, October 7. The ‘RHOA’ star and the talk show host were all smiles in a new photo NeNe shared and we’re loving this new power duo!

NeNe Leakes and Wendy Williams‘ friendship is getting stronger by the day. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 51, and the talk show host, 55, had a girls night on Sunday, as seen in a new photo NeNe shared on Instagram that same day. “Every girl needs a good home girl,” NeNe captioned the snap, adding the hashtags “my homie” and “girls night out”. The two appeared to be out to dinner in the photo, which showed them sitting in a booth together.

NeNe and Wendy recently rekindled their friendship after a rough patch, which included the women taking jabs at one another through the years. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in early September, a fan called in and asked how Wendy had become friends with the Bravo star again. “I’m rebuilding my team… I’m going through a divorce, I’m rebuilding my life and NeNe was one of the people I wanted to speak with, like, ‘Why are we fighting?'”, Wendy said.

“All I know is I was raising a family. Now, my kid is off to school in Miami, I’m a bachelorette, and I have time to think, a lot, about people,” Wendy explained, adding that it was her who called NeNe to end their feud once and for all.

(Photo credit: NeNe Leakes/Instagram)

“I was like, ‘Look, I don’t know what your problem is with me or me with you, but where are you now? Let’s have dinner,'” she recalled telling NeNe. “It was such an easy… good conversation… She’s a good one, and loud too.”

After their phone call and newfound friendship, NeNe appeared on The Wendy Williams Show for the first time in seven years on September 17 — one week after Wendy revealed that they had made up.

After the two had their girl talk and joked around about their previous text exchanges, Wendy explained how they rekindled their friendship. NeNe then added that she immediately caught a flight to meet Wendy for dinner.

“I have a whole schedule, but Wendy called and I said, ‘I have to go.’ She didn’t ask me to come, but I knew you needed my honey,” NeNe explained. “I got on the plane and went straight to her.” The RHOA star added, “Regardless of whatever happened… I got to the restaurant and it was almost like we never missed a beat… we just got right back into it.”