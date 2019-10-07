Michael Longoria Transforms Classic ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’ For Album Of Iconic Movie Tracks

Singer Michael Longoria has put his twist on some of the most romantic songs from your favorite film soundtracks with ‘Like They Do In The Movies.’

Whether it’s “Let It Go” from Frozen or “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” from The Breakfast Club, some songs are immediately associated with the film they are featured in. This idea inspired singer Michael Longoria to record his own take of some of the most iconic and romantic movie tracks in history for his new album Like They Do In The Movies, out October 11. The former Jersey Boys star excitingly chose to tease what’s to come on the album by releasing his rendition of “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now,” EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com.

“I listened to so many songs from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s on, and this song kept coming back to me,” Michael revealed in an interview with HL. “It’s a song from the 1987 film Mannequin that starred Kim Cattrall, and the words of the song kept capturing my heart.” He added that the lyrics that read, “Let them say we’re crazy. What do they know? Put your hand in my hand, baby. Don’t ever let go,” had captivated him. “Those kinds of professions of love, like no matter what anybody else says about us, it’s just us, they kept ringing true to me. What a beautiful goal in life to find somebody that you could say those words to.”

The singer grew up on Mariachi music, which he said is “filled with heart-wrenching, painful love stories of sorrow and triumph,” and that helped him grasp the epic nature of these movie ballads on the new album. “I always look for that emotional grab, I understand the emotions behind the notes and the feelings behind the music,” Michael explained. “I hear that before I hear anything else. ‘Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now’ has such an uplifting vibe of love and triumph, I thought, ‘What a great way to end my album and have that be the final track.'”

Make sure to keep an eye out for Michael Longoria’s Like They Do In The Movies full album, out October 11!