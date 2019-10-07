‘L&HH: Hollywood’: Lyrica Ditches Her Wedding Ring After A1’s Cheating Leaves Her In Tears

Following A1’s cheating scandal, Lyrica escaped to Las Vegas, during the Oct. 7 episode of ‘L&HH: Hollywood’, to try and forget about her problems.

Lyrica Anderson left baby Ocean with her mom and went to Vegas to forget all of her problems during the Oct. 7 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Most of the cast was in town for the final B2K concert, so Lyrica thought it was the perfect opportunity to help lift her spirts, following A1‘s cheating scandal. And her friends were quick to notice that she ditched her wedding ring before arriving at their rental house. “My ring is bomb, but right now, I can’t [wear it]”, she revealed.

“What about when you become numb to hearing that somebody is cheating on you? … I don’t know what’s going to happen. I put a lot of time into that man, I love that man, and we have a beautiful child. That’s my best friend. But it’s like, I don’t know if I can trust him with my heart anymore. That’s the problem,” Lyrica further explained to her friends in Vegas, but they urged her to keep holding on and see if anything positive can come from it.

Easier said than done, right? Especially when A1 didn’t seem to be upset about his temporary split with Lyrica. Following her conversation with her friends, Lyrica got a call and learned that A1 was at a pool party in Vegas, smiling and having fun. “Here I am, hurt, and [he] hasn’t even as much as sent a flower or anything. [He’s] just like out at a pool party — like, WTF is that? We have a son together and everything,” she said before breaking down in tears. “It looks like he’s living his best life without a care in the world. How can I not take the personal?”

“I don’t know if I can trust him with my heart anymore, that’s the problem.” Do A1 + Lyrica owe it to their relationship to try to make amends, or is it too far gone? #LHHH pic.twitter.com/p4NuGBMFIX — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) October 8, 2019

