‘DWTS’ Recap: [Spoiler] Goes Home After Improving His Scores & A Fan Fave Lands In The Bottom 2

Week 4 brought out some of the best dances yet on ‘DWTS.’ At the end of the night, one celebrity contestant went home and a new star found themselves in the bottom two.

Week 4 of Dancing With the Stars features guest judge and DWTS alum Leah Remini. The first pair to perform is Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold. They hit the ballroom with a paso doble and Sean is the very definition of stiff. Len Goodman says the performance was “technically not great” but admired Sean’s effort. Carrie Ann Inaba says she was “impressed” with Sean’s arms during the performance but that’s about it. Leah was honest and noted that it’s “very clear” Sean is not a dancer but she loved that he tried his best. Sean and Lindsay’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Leah = 6; Len = 5; and Bruno Tonioli = 5. Total score = 21 out of 40.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber are looking to stay at the top of the leaderboard this week with their jive. Their routine is so fun and fierce. She just keeps getting better. “What a performance!” Bruno raves. “That was a diva jive.” Carrie Ann tells her that Ally “nailed it.” Len adds that the performance was “very, very good.” Ally and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Leah = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 32 out of 40.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson were in the bottom two last week and don’t want to go home whatsoever. To cheer Kel up and get him psyched for week 4, she brings his family to see him! That’s the spark Kel needs to really bring it in the ballroom. Their cha-cha is so much fun. “That is what I have been waiting for,” Carrie Ann says. “That was incredible.” Bruno commends Kel on his “great rhythm” and musicality. Kel and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Leah = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 32 out of 40.

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov were at the top of the leaderboard with Ally and Sasha last week and want to keep their spot. They’re given an Argentine tango and that dance is all about the passion. Kate gives it her all but it wasn’t on par with her quickstep last week. Len says that Kate seemed to struggle this time getting into the character of the dance. Bruno notes that Kate “lost the smoothness” and was a “little bit jagged” at times. Kate and Pasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Leah = 7; Len = 6; and Bruno = 6. Total score = 26 out of 40.

James Van Der Beek has a very exciting announcement — he’s expecting baby #6 with wife Kimberly Brook. James and Kimberly share their very first ultrasound appointment with the world. He also dedicates his quickstep routine to his gorgeous wife. The performance is absolutely delightful. Len starts off by telling James that he is a “terrific dancer.” All he wants is for James to be a little more in hold moving forward. Bruno tells James that he needs to work on the small details in his performances. Carrie Ann says it was a “great routine” but she felt like they were “dancing a bit out of sync.” James and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Leah = 7; Len = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 28 out of 40.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten hit the ballroom with a fierce paso doble. Hannah’s cheerleader vibe has left the building! Bruno raves that the performance was “drop dead gorgeous” and Carrie Ann adds that it was “so passionate and delightful.” She also notes that she never meant to be “hurtful” with her comment about Hannah’s performance in week 3 being too cheerleader-like. Even though the comment upset Hannah, Carrie Ann believes it sparked something in her. Hannah and Alan scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Leah = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 32 out of 40.

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd dance a pretty Viennese waltz this week. This performance is by far Lamar’s best yet. Both Carrie Ann and Len commend Lamar on a job well done, while Bruno gives him a few critiques. Peta sheds a few tears after the performance and says she’s so “proud of him.” Lamar and Peta’s scores: Carrie Ann = 5; Leah = 7; Len = 4; and Bruno = 4. Total score = 20 out of 40. When Len and Bruno give Lamar two 4s, she stands up and declares it “unacceptable.”

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy turn up the heat in the ballroom with their sexy cha-cha. Sailor continues to impress week after week. “This was a very executed cha-cha,” Len tells her. Carrie Ann tells Sailor to remember to keep her feet under her but other than that the performance was great. Sailor and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Leah = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 31 out of 40.

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko grace the ballroom with a gorgeous foxtrot. Len tells her it was “very, very nice” and Carrie says, “This dance was your dance.” Lauren and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Leah = 8; Len = 8; and Bruno = 8. Total score = 32 out of 40. The final dance of the night comes from Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson. They’re given a tango and Karamo is determined to get rid of the 5s. And they do just that! “There were no mistakes tonight,” Bruno says, before adding that they shouldn’t make the tango “too steppy.” While Carrie Ann didn’t like the lift in the beginning, this was her favorite performance of Karamo’s so far. Karamo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Leah = 7; Len = 7; and Bruno = 7. Total score = 28 out of 40.

Lamar and Peta are in the bottom two, as well as Karamo and Jenna. Now it’s down to the judges. All three judges choose to save Karamo and Jenna. That means Lamar and Peta are going home.