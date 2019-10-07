Lady Gaga Debuts Bright Pink Hair After Ditching Platinum Blonde Locks – Before & After Pics

Lady Gaga dyed her hair bright pink to celebrate the one year anniversary of the album from ‘A Star Is Born’ & she looks amazing with her fun new look!

Lady Gaga, 33, just showed off a totally different look when she took to Instagram on Sunday, October 6, revealing a new pink hairstyle. The singer posted a photo of herself with bright pink, side-swept hair captioning it, “A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum.” Gaga’s new hair is more of a bubblegum pink than it is neon and it was done by her longtime hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras. Before debuting her new blonde locks, Gaga was rocking her classic platinum blonde hair, and for the occasion, she blew out her hair in voluminous old Hollywood waves. Not only did her new pink hair look amazing, her makeup artist, Sarah Nicole Tanno, gave her flawless matching glam.

Gaga’s complexion was completely clear, while her eyelids were covered in a subtle light metallic pink eyeshadow with silver and black in the corners. Pink cheeks and an extra glossy rose lip completed her fun look. Sarah used all Haus Laboratories Cosmetics on Gaga and to achieve the exact look she used Glam Attack in Rose B**ch & Aphrodite on the lids. Then, she used Chained Ballerina for the smoky eye and applied Eye-LIE-Ner in Punk to the lash line. As for her lips, Sarah used Ride RIP Lip Liner and Le Riot Lip Gloss in Entranced.

We love Gaga’s new pretty pink look and she manages pulls it off perfectly. Meanwhile, she isn’t the only celeb who’s been switching up her look lately, as Demi Lovato, 27, just debuted newly dyed pink tips to her black bob, done by hairstylist, Paul Norton. Demi showed off her new look on Instagram on Oct. 1, when she revealed hot pink ends.

Aside from Gaga and Demi, other stars who have recently rocked hair makeovers include Bella Hadid, 22, who died her blonde hair jet black, and Dua Lipa, 24, who dyed her black hair a light strawberry blonde. You can see all of the celebrity hair makeovers from this year when you click through the gallery above.