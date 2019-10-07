Kourtney Kardashian Gets Cheeky While Wearing Next To Nothing In Smoldering Selfie

Peek-a-boo! A ‘confident’ Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her fit physique while wearing nothing but her underwear, and the ‘KUWTK’ star gave fans a sneaky shot of her beautiful backside!

Never doubt Kourtney Kardashian’s “confidence.” The 40-year-old mother of three has worked hard to get a body of a 20-something, and she showed it off on the official Instagram account for Poosh, her lifestyle website. “Start the week off on a confident note. Learn how to hype yourself up with our top confidence boosters,” Poosh captioned the Oct. 6 post featuring Kourt in her underwear. This sight alone would leave KUWTK fans mesmerized, as Kourt looked terrific. But, thanks to the numerous mirrors in the bathroom, Kourt was also able to sneak in a shot of her booty, too! CLICK HERE TO SEE.

Fans couldn’t hold themselves back in the comment section. “Beautiful!” “Goodness gracious,” “Gorgeous,” “You look beautiful…” “The most banging body of the entire Kardashian clan!!!!!” “I wished I had your body. It’s just right.” “Love this and how the mirrors are totally given an amazing vibe” “The most interesting to look at” “body goals” “he most beautiful and natural of all Kardashians” “Kourt is goals always” “Stunning” “Kourtney is a true natural beauty!! Kourtney and Kendall [Jenner] are the natural beauties in that family!!”

From this fan reaction, you’d think that anyone would give his or her left arm to get close to a scantily clad Kourtney, right? Tell that to Scott Disick. On the Oct. 6 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott seemed uncomfortable to share a hot tub with his ex and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie. “Scott really wanted to come with us to Finland, so I don’t know why he’s having such a negative attitude,” Kourtney admitted in a confessional. “I just want everyone to have a great time and a great experience, and he’s kind of just putting a dark cloud over it.”

Kourtney has no time for negative energy: not with her ex, not about her body, and definitely not about her parenting skills. Kourt took to Twitter to defend herself after an intense KUWTK scene had her argue with Corey Gamble about “spanking” kids. “And in my opinion beating children is not the way to ‘get your kids in check.’ When children are hurting or frustrated, the answer is not to physically hurt them. … So you think physical harm is the only action? That’s sad. Of course, there are many consequences which we dealt with, I am very proud of my kids and being a parent isn’t always easy, but we do have consequences that don’t involve physical harm.”