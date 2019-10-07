Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Kaitlynn Carter ‘Focusing On Herself’ After Miley Cyrus & Brody Jenner Breakups

Kaitlynn Carter
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus wears a sheer top when out and about with new girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in New YorkPictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn CarterRef: SPL5114888 100919 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Los Angeles, CA - Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter enjoy a walk together after grabbing lunch. The couple cuts a casual figure with Kaitlynn in a black tee and jeans while Miley rocks a Metallica T-Shirt and jeans for their outing. Pictured: Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miley Cyrus and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter go to Gay Night at Acme Bar in NYC and later return to their downtown hotel together. Pictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn Carter Ref: SPL5114903 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Suzy Creamcheese / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
New York, NY - Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter arrive with Miley's mom Tish at the 2019 VMA after party at Up and Down in New York. Pictured: Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter BACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @JosiahWPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
and

Kaitlynn Carter has been working on finding happiness within and enjoying time with friends after her very public breakups from Brody Jenner and Miley Cyrus.

Kaitlynn Carter, 31, may have been through two breakups this year, including on e with Brody Jenner, 36, and another with Miley Cyrus, 26, but she’s choosing to still embrace the happiness in each day, and that includes any time she spends hanging out with friends truly taking care of herself! The beauty has had a lot of attention due to the ups and downs of her past love life, but the only direction she wants to go now is forward. “Kaitlynn Carter appears to be really focusing on herself after some rough times in her love life,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She went to the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic with friends and it’s very clear that there are no signs of her missing Brody or Miley.”

Although Kaitlynn brought a male along with her on her recent outing, he’s just a friend. “She brought a male companion but it was clear they were just friends,” the source continued. “It’s clear she doesn’t want to be alone at events right now, but who would in her situation? If the splits were bothering her or on her mind, you’d never, ever know. She looks amazing and was nothing but laughs and smiles. She was overheard telling friends she’s doing great and taking time for herself.”

It’s no surprise that Kaitlynn has been taking the changes in her love life well since she’s known to be independent and strong. “Kaitlynn is a highly independent and well-adjusted woman,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She has a large circle of friends who love and support her. It’s of no surprise to any of her friends that she’s doing just fine.”

Kaitlynn married Brody in 2018 and it got annulled a year later. She then started dating Miley in Aug. but the couple ended things in Sept. after six weeks.