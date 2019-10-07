Kaitlynn Carter ‘Focusing On Herself’ After Miley Cyrus & Brody Jenner Breakups

Kaitlynn Carter has been working on finding happiness within and enjoying time with friends after her very public breakups from Brody Jenner and Miley Cyrus.

Kaitlynn Carter, 31, may have been through two breakups this year, including on e with Brody Jenner, 36, and another with Miley Cyrus, 26, but she’s choosing to still embrace the happiness in each day, and that includes any time she spends hanging out with friends truly taking care of herself! The beauty has had a lot of attention due to the ups and downs of her past love life, but the only direction she wants to go now is forward. “Kaitlynn Carter appears to be really focusing on herself after some rough times in her love life,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She went to the Veuve Cliquot Polo Classic with friends and it’s very clear that there are no signs of her missing Brody or Miley.”

Although Kaitlynn brought a male along with her on her recent outing, he’s just a friend. “She brought a male companion but it was clear they were just friends,” the source continued. “It’s clear she doesn’t want to be alone at events right now, but who would in her situation? If the splits were bothering her or on her mind, you’d never, ever know. She looks amazing and was nothing but laughs and smiles. She was overheard telling friends she’s doing great and taking time for herself.”

It’s no surprise that Kaitlynn has been taking the changes in her love life well since she’s known to be independent and strong. “Kaitlynn is a highly independent and well-adjusted woman,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She has a large circle of friends who love and support her. It’s of no surprise to any of her friends that she’s doing just fine.”

Kaitlynn married Brody in 2018 and it got annulled a year later. She then started dating Miley in Aug. but the couple ended things in Sept. after six weeks.