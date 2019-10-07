Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reveal Their Vow ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ In Gorgeous Wedding Photo

The wedding photos have arrived! Hailey Baldwin finally gave a close-up look at her gown that paid homage to her and Justin Bieber’s wedding vow, in addition to the married couple’s love for streetwear fashion.

“TILL DEATH DO US PART” — those were the words stitched into the train of Hailey Baldwin’s wedding dress, styled in the trademark sans-serif typography of Off-White! This was seen in Hailey’s first Instagram photo from her Sept. 30 wedding ceremony in South Carolina with her groom Justin Bieber, 25, which the 22-year-old model shared on Oct. 7. Hailey and Justin put their wedding vow to practice by sharing a passionate kiss for the photo, which the bride captioned, “last Monday was the most special day of my life:).” You can see the wedding photo, here!

Hailey followed up the romantic post with even more photos from the day of the ceremony, which gave a closer look at her strapless lace gown designed by Off-White. While the celebrity-favorite brand is more known for its edgy street fashion and black-and-yellow belts, the dress was given the fairy-tale treatment with a mermaid fit, lace, pearl-like jewels, floral embroideries and a veil that would’ve required several people to hold up! In her second post [SEEN HERE], Hailey gave a shout-out to Virgil Abdol, a fashion designer and the chief executive officer of Off-White.

“@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️,” the gorgeous bride wrote under the solo photo of her wedding dress on Monday. Hailey not only reps Virgil’s brand for her model-off-duty looks, but she also walked for Off-White at its Paris Fashion Week show in March 2018! The social media parade of wedding photos wasn’t over yet, however, as Hailey shared yet another photo of her going in for a kiss with Justin, along with a picture of their wedding rings [SEEN HERE].

HollywoodLife showed you the first glimpse of Hailey’s wedding dress on Oct. 2, as seen in photos of the newlyweds with their wedding party. Hailey had the designer picked out a year in advance, since she already knew who she wanted to be in charge of the dress’s creative vision during an interview with The Cut in Sept. 2018! There were a reported 154 guests total to watch Hailey and Justin tie the knot a second time, and they included guests like Kendall, Kylie and Kris Jenner (along with Stormi Webster), Jaden Smith and Joan Smalls. After exchanging vows at the Montage Palmetto Bluff’s Somerset Chapel, Hailey switched out into a halter-neck dress (and a Celine jacket at one point) for the post-wedding reception. It has been bliss since then — Justin gave Hailey’s booty a playful love tap during a dinner date in Los Angeles on Oct. 2, and the lovers then enjoyed a romantic picnic at an LA park on Oct. 3.