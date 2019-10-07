We’re seeing double! Jennifer Garner stepped out in her Sunday best on Oct. 6 with her 13-year-old daughter, Violet, who is looking more and more like her mom every day.

Jennifer Garner, 47, looked stunning in a cream colored sweater and navy skirt as she went to church on Sunday Oct. 6. The 13 Going On 30 star attended Sunday services at Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, with her hair tied back in a bun and accessorizing her look with a pair of sunglasses to block the beaming sun. Jennifer also added a pair of nude heels and a black bag to her ensemble, finishing off the effortless look. She totally showed fans how she’s not just a regular mom, she’s a cool mom. The mother-of-three wasn’t the only one, however, who was styling on Sunday.

Jen’s 13-year-old Violet daughter joined her mom donning a grey and pink T-shirt dress, paired with pink Converse sneakers. The two were seen holding hands as they left church on Sunday, and looked like the spitting image of one another. While the pair were making fans do a double-take, Jennifer’s son, Samuel, 7, also attended services with his mom and big sister, wearing a button-up polo shirt and jeans. It was just a regular family outing!

Jennifer shares Violet, Samuel, and 10-year-old Seraphina with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The couple divorced in October 2018 and share joint-custody of their three children. The former couple is making it work for their children and practically have co-parenting down to a science. Ben and Jen have been seen out and about actively co-parenting following their highly publicized separation. On Sept. 14, the former couple were spotted supporting Seraphina at her soccer game. Just days before, the two were seen together, shading themselves with umbrellas, as they watched Seraphina’s practice in Brentwood neighborhood before the big game. And just like their daughter, the Ben and Jen came out to support their son at his swim class on Aug. 7.

But each time fans get to see Jen and Violet out together, it only shows just how much the 13-year-old is growing up to be her mom’s twin! The two are super close, and were just spotted having a mother/daughter day out in LA together on August 15. The two were absolutely glowing, holding hands while they were out and about, enjoying their quality time together. We can’t wait to see these two out more, with Violet looking more like her famous mom everyday!