Dream Kardashian was an adorable sight to see when she showed up to her big brother King Cairo’s soccer game in Woodland Hills, CA in an adorable denim outfit.

Dream Kardashian, 2, couldn’t contain her excitement when she attended her six-year-old brother King Cairo‘s soccer game with her mom Blac Chyna, 31, one recent afternoon! The cute curly-haired tot was seen happily running around with a phone in her hand during the game while wearing a denim vest over a black long-sleeved shirt and denim shorts. At one point, she appeared to replace the shorts with black pants and removed the vest, but still looked adorable. Blac also looked comfortable and stylish in a black tracksuit and was seen with a mystery man as she cheered on her son during the sporting event.

This is not the first time Dream, whose father is Rob Kardashian, 32, was seen having a great time with her older sibling. In July, they were both having the time of their lives hanging out with Blac and jumping on a trampoline. The trio wore matching black and white track suits in the eye-catching snapshot, making the photo even more amazing and truly capturing their family essence!

In addition to hanging out with their loving mom, Dream and King, whose father it Blac’s ex Tyga, 29, often spend time with their maternal grandmother, Tokyo Toni. Blac posted some entertaining videos of her mom and the tots to her Instagram on Sept. 8, and in them, they can be seen having fun cooking and building forts out of pillows and blankets.

With all the pics and videos Blac has posted to social media and all the outings we’ve seen the family on, it’s clear to see there’s a special bond between them all. We look forward to seeing more memorable moments in the future!