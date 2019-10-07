Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus Get Cozy During Movie Night After Make-Out & Social Media PDA

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson had a cozy Sunday together. The singers cuddled during a movie night, as seen in a new video of the two laughing while Cody serenaded Miley!

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are heating up fast! The rumored couple spent Sunday watching Blue Hawaii and laughing together. The 22-year-old Australian singer shared a cute black and white video to his Instagram Stories as Miley, 26, rested her head on his shoulder.

The clip started out with Cody singing Elvis Presley’s “Ku-U-I-Po”. A smiling Miley sang along before the Aussie singer serenaded her solo as she stared at him. As the clip ended, both stars shared a laugh together. Cody captioned the video after one of the lyrics, “more today than yesterday”.

Cody and Miley’s cozy Sunday came after he shared another PDA snap of them. He previously shared a cute selfie on October 5, where he leaned in to give Miley a kiss on her forehead. “Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” he wrote alongside the photo before he shared a snap of their meal, which consisted of two pieces of banana-covered toast and what appeared to be a smoothie.

Cody and Miley first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted making out in public while out together in Los Angeles on October 3. While they have not confirmed the exact status of their relationship, Miley did address the make-out in a post on social media.

“22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check]” Miley wrote over a shirtless photos of Cody on her Instagram, before sharing a TMZ video of the pair kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood. “Can a girl not get a f—king açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!” she joked.

Miley was previously romantically linked to Kaitlynn Carter, the ex-wife of Brody Jenner. As news of the blogger’s divorce broke, she was spotted kissing Miley while on vacation in Europe. The two then brought their fling to the west coast, when they were seen together on multiple PDA-filled occasions in LA. However, whatever they had ended in late September.

Miley’s recent hookups came after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August. The actor filed for divorce from the singer, citing “irreconcilable differences” on August 21, as seen in official court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Liam filed the papers just 11 days after a rep for Miley confirmed that the couple had decided to “separate” in a statement on August 10. Miley and Liam’s breakup came just eight months after they tied the knot in a small Tennessee ceremony.