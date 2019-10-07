Cody Simpson Writes Sexy Poem For Miley Cyrus About ‘Making Love’ As Romance Heats Up

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson’s relationship might be brand new, but he’s already penning romantic poems to his sweetheart. He writes about ‘making love’ to Elvis records in a new post.

Miley Cyrus, 26, is getting the perks of dating a songwriter, as Cody Simpson sure has a way with words. The 22-year-old penned a poem to her under the Instagram alias Prince Neptune, which Miley is the main celebrity follower. It’s Cody’s account as he has photos of himself sprinkled throughout it and on Oct. 7 he wrote a poem about “making love” that has fans of the new couple swooning.

“The moon’s souvenir, the boulevardier, a ballerina on the promenade,” the poem began. “We open our curtains to the domesticated world for a natural hour, spinning Elvis records and making love in the soft jeweled morning.” Wow! He wrote it next to an ethereal photo of a woman in silhouette on an outdoor balcony, holding on to the edge of a sheer blue curtain as plants cascade down from the roof above.

Fans went absolutely wild for it, as a user named Hannah wrote in the comments “Miley inspires so much 🥺… this is sweet 💘,” while a fan named Laura added, “dedicated to queen miley 🌊🥺💖.” Another user asked, “Miley putting you in ur feels?🤷‍♂️” while a woman named Carmen told him, “Smooth Cody 😂💙💙💙.” Fan Isadora added, “Miley inspiring some pretty good stuff! Love this couple,” while another wrote, “i see you’ve been getting some inspiration from miley.”

Cody started the account on Dec. 10, 2016 to share his poetry and writings under the alias Prince Neptune, who he describes in his bio as a “writer” and “auteur.” It wasn’t until May 16, 2018 that he finally shared a photo of himself behind a typewriter, but by then his music fans had already found out it was Cody’s account.