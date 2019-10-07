Khloe Kardashian Pairs Jeans With Open Buttoned Shirt: See More Stars Looking Cute In Denim For Fall

The season of denim has arrived! Culottes, bootcut, skinny, ripped, bellbottoms — HollywoodLife rounded up all the hottest jean trends to inspire your fall wardrobe, straight from celebrities’ wardrobes.

October not only marks the start of spooky season — it’s now full-blown jean season! Pumpkin patches? Apple picking? Attending the annual family Thanksgiving dinner? Jeans fit the bill every time. The problem is how to rock denim for the next three months or so without committing the cardinal sin of outfit repeating (well, not too much outfit repeating), and fortunately, celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Garner, Tiffany Haddish and Katie Holmes show us how to solve that problem.

First of all, don’t take the oversized trend for granted! Try a loose straight-legged pair of denim, which is what Khloe Kardashian, 35, wore to go shopping in Los Angeles on Oct. 3. While it’s not exactly a revolutionary piece of clothing, Khloe didn’t opt for the go-to complement of a form-fitting top. Instead, she doubled the outfit’s bagginess with an oversized white dress shirt. By popping open a few buttons and styling her hair in loose beach waves, the Good American co-founder incorporated the sexy carefree style of summer into season-appropriate layers.

If you’d like something a little more preppy, take a cue from Bella Hadid, 22! The model picked up a trick from her equestrian days by tucking her jeans into boots that hit just below the jeans for an outing in France on Oct. 1. Yes, we’re referring to those polished boots that jockeys wear over their jodhpurs! This was Paris Fashion Week though, not the Kentucky Derby, so Bella added streetwear edge to the look by opting for especially baggy jeans and a New York Yankees cap.

Check out HollywoodLife’s gallery to check out even more ways stars have styled their denim this fall season, and in the past! Other standouts included Gigi, who demonstrated how cropped pants are the perfect choice if you want to put the limelight on a funkier pair of shoes (like her chunky sneakers), and Kendall Jenner, 23, who arguably rocked the most fashion-forward denim with prints of horses running down her pants leg.