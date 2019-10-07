‘The Voice’ Recap: Blake Gushes That He Loves Gwen ‘A Lot’ & She Says He’s Her ‘Favorite Person’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani go head-to-head several times on the Oct. 7 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and it leads to flirting, some fighting, and more!

The blind auditions continue on the Oct. 7 episode of The Voice. First up is Joana Martinez. She sings “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd, and Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson turn around. After hearing all of their pitches, Joana picks Blake, despite originally thinking that she would have wanted Kelly as her coach! “I love all of [the coaches]. One of them a lot,” Blake says, obviously referring to his girlfriend, Gwen. “But this is a competition — and I’m here to win!” Gwen is also in for some friendly competition. “I didn’t know what it was going to be like [coming back to the show] with Blake,” she admits. “Because I want to beat him so bad and I probably am going to beat him! So I feel fired up.”

Next up, Brooke Stephenson sings a gorgeous rendition of Patty Griffin’s “Let Him Fly,” and Blake, Kelly and Gwen turn around once again. In Gwen’s pitch, she gives Blake some love. “Kelly’s incredible. Blake is obviously my favorite person in the whole world,” Gwen tells Brooke. “But I really want you on my team!” However, this time, it’s Kelly who wins the three-way battle and nabs Brooke for her team!

Zach Bridges is up next. He sings one of Blake’s own songs, “Ol’ Red,” and gets Blake and Gwen to turn around. Of course, Blake has the obvious country connection with Zach, but Gwen puts up a tough fight. In the end, though, Zach goes with Blake. “It’s fun to be in a competition with Blake,” Gwen gushes. “It’s not really who we are at home at all. Being on the show brings it out.” Backstage, Gwen explains why she keeps pushing her button for the same people as Blake. “We like to do everything together!” she reveals, which gets him to laugh. “Blake got a rock goddess to date him,” Kelly says. “I still don’t know how that happened.”

The next artist is Elliemae, and she performs “Merry Go Round” by Kacey Musgraves. Blake pushes his button once again, and since he’s the only one to turn around, he automatically gets Elliemae on his team. Callie Lee sings “No Excuses” next. Although the coaches are super close to turning around, unfortunately, no chairs turn. Next, Jessie Lawrence gives a performance of “All Or Nothing,” which prompts Gwen to push her button. Since she’s the only one, Jessie is automatically on her team.

Up next is Brennen Henson, who sings “Riptide” by Vance Joy. Gwen is first to turn around, and at the last minute, Blake joins in. “You wanna fight, Blakey!?” Gwen taunts. She gives a strong pitch, and Blake admits, “Brennen, I’m in a tough spot. If I get you on my team, she’s gonna be pissed off at me. And I’m going to pay for that later.” In the end, Blake doesn’t put up much of a fight, and Gwen nabs Brennen for her team.

Jared Herzog is the next singer to hit the stage. He performs “Speechless” by Dan + Shay, and gets John Legend to push his button for the first time all episode! Blake and Gwen also turn around, and it’s a big fight as everyone attempts to get Jared on their teams. Next, Lauren Hall sings “One and Only” by Adele, and Kelly turns around from the very first note. No one else joins in, so Lauren is on Team Kelly!

The next audition is from Matt New. He sings “Sunflower” from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Kelly, John and Gwen are all super into the performance and push their buttons. Matt brings his wife and kids onstage to help him make the decision, and, collectively, they decide on John! The final performance of the night is an emotional rendition of “River” by Ricky Duran. It earns Ricky a four chair turn, but only one can be his coach, and he goes with Blake.

After night five of the blind auditions, this is where the teams stand:

John – Katie Kadan, Will Breman, Max Boyle, Mendeleyev, Marybeth Byrd, Dane & Stephanie, Preston C. Hall, Matt New

Kelly – Brennan Lassiter, Alex Guthrie, Shane Q, Hello Sunday, Jake Hoot, Melinda Rodriguez, Injoy Fountain, Brooke Stephenson, Lauren Hall

Blake – Kat Hammock, Marina Chello, Cory Jackson, Josie Jones, Cali Wilson, Jordan Chase, Joana Martinez, Zach Bridges, Elliemae, Ricky Duran

Gwen – Jake Haldenvang, Rose Short, Kyndal Inskeep, Royce Lovett, Elise Azkoul, Calvin Lockett, Kiara Brown, James Violet, Jessie Lawrence, Brennen Henson

The Voice continues with a new episode of blind auditions on Oct. 8 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.