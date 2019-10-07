What a family outing! Angelina Jolie stepped out with her kids during their trip to Rome on Oct. 7, buying toys, seeing the sights, and spending a lot of quality time together.

Angelina Jolie, 44, is making every second count while traveling with her kids. The Oscar winning actress was seen out with Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11, all around Rome as they continue to enjoy their international trip together. Angie, who has been busy promoting Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, took a bit of time off to spend with her brood, as they visited toy store in the city of Rome. The actress doted on her kids by buying them a few toys, including a pair of green Hulk gloves for 14-year-old Zahara.

It’s been a really great couple of weeks for the mother-of-six and her kids, who’ve been spending a lot of quality time together. Just on Sept. 30, Angie brought all of her kids, minus Maddox, 18, who is attending his first semester at Yonsei University in South Korea, to the LA premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The family looked so glam, and Angie was beaming as her kids surrounded her with love and support. Her children couldn’t have looked prouder of her, as they posed on the red carpet, before heading to Tokyo for another premiere.

Things looked a little different in Tokyo, however. At the second premiere, it was only Zahara and Maddox who walked the carpet with their mom and had a mini family reunion in the process! While her other children weren’t in attendance, there was a very simple explanation for the small party. “Angelina has all the kids with her in Tokyo but they just did a big premiere with her in LA so there’s no need for them to do it all over again,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife on Oct. 3. Angie’s kids also came along to see their big brother and spend time together as a whole family while in Tokyo before they headed off to Rome!

It’s no secret how much Angie adores her children, so outings like their recent one in Rome are really special to her. As her kids grow older, though, Angie is taking on a new chapter of her life, and is ready to meet it head on. “When your children are little you feel more ‘mommy’. When they are teenagers you start to remember yourself as a teenager,” she said in a Sept. 9 interview with HELLO!. “You see them going to punk clubs and you wonder why you can’t go. I’m in this fun moment where I’m rediscovering myself.” As she continues to maneuver this new phase, we can’t wait to see Angie and her children continue to grow as a family and see more candid moments of them out and about!