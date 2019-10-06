Shawn Mendes is opening up about his dating life with Camila Cabello, and it’s pretty simple. They love grabbing coffee, checking out the food on his various tour stops and watching movies.

While Camila Cabello hasn’t shown up on any of boyfriend Shawn Mendes‘ Asian leg tour stops just yet, she’s on the 21-year-old mind. He’s opening up like never before about what a typical day in their dating life on the road entails. He was surprisingly candid about their romance during an Oct. 5 Q&A in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where the giggling female fans couldn’t get enough of him discussing his relationship with his 22-year-old “Senorita” collaborator. A fan asked what an average Shawmila date includes and he served it right up.

First up for couple is seeking out caffeine. “Camila and I will basically wake up and find the nearest coffee we can find. She’ll have basically half a coffee & I’ll have like 3,” he confessed as the audience laughed. Since Shawn and Camila’s romance started blooming in July of 2019 when he was in the middle of his North American tour, they spent quite a bit of time on the road together.

“We’re always in different countries and cities when we hang out with each other, so I don’t know…probably find some food and then we’ll eat and then like an hour later we’d be like, ‘are you hungry?’ and then we’d eat again. Lots of eat-ins,” he told the fans who swooned over the thought of their cute dinner and lunch trips. Shawn then revealed what his girlfriend’s favorite movie is.

After they grab food, the couple loves to settle in and cuddle up with a remote control and chill. “Probably watch a movie. She loves Tangled. She’s obsessed with Tangled,” he said referring to the 2010 Disney animated retelling of Rapunzel. Shawn was so chatty about his relationship that he even revealed how they spark conversation topics. “I don’t know, Camila is so good at coming up with random topics. One time we were having dinner and she pulled out this phone and a list on this phone was like, ‘what would you do if it was the last day on Earth?!” which made the girls in the audience go wild.

It’s so cute that despite being an ocean apart, Shawn and Camilla are still completely on each other’s minds. While he performs to sold out shows in southeast Asia, Camila is getting prepared to make her big Saturday Night Live musical performance debut on the Oct. 12 episode of the show.