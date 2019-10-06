Porsha Williams Shows Baby PJ Sleeping While Sitting Up At Grandma’s & Fans Can’t Get Enough

Porsha Williams took to Instagram to share another cute pic of baby PJ — this time, she fell asleep sitting up, and fans are totally going wild over the precious snap!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has an unlimited supply of adorable baby content, and on Oct. 6, she proved yet again that her 6-month-old daughter, Pilhar Jhena, is the Queen of Cuteness! The reality television star took to Instagram to share a precious pic of baby PJ sleeping while sitting up in her grandma’s arms. “Mood: I’m so tied boss😂 @pilarjhena Knocked out in Grandma’s arms after fighting sleep for a while hour😂,” she captioned the adorable picture.

Naturally, fans flocked to the comments section on Porsha’s naptime pic of baby PJ. “Awwwwww so adorable even when she’s tired, love you PJ😘💕,” one fan gushed, while another commented, “Yes that’s what’s she’s giving you right now. She had a rough day 😂😂. So precious.❤️. Countless heart-eye emojis also flooded the comments section, and Porsha’s Real Housewives co-star, Cynthia Bailey, even chimed in on the photo, writing, “My fav socks❤️.”

Cynthia’s referring to Pilar’s cute, knee-high socks she’s sporting in the pic, which are light pink and have white hearts all over them. Baby PJ was dressed for the naptime occasion, sporting a white onesie and a seriously cool patterned bib. Pilar is already a little fashionista — all before the age of one!

Social media users haven’t been able to get enough of the cute baby content Porsha has been posting recently. On Oct. 2, Porsha shared an insanely adorable video of PJ taking her first bite of food — a mango, carrot, and coconut puree — and celebs and fans alike went wild over the monumental moment. Comedian and singer Jessie Woo wrote, “I’m weak at how she looked at her dad before that bite 😭😍,” while another fan said, “I just knew she was going to smile after she tasted it 😩😂😂.”