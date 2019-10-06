Miley Cyrus’ Friends ‘Concerned’ After She’s Seen Making Out With Cody Simpson: ‘She’s Hurting’

Miley Cyrus is living her best life after splitting from her husband Liam Hemsworth, but a source claims her inner circle is worried about her after her steamy PDA with Cody Simpson.

Miley Cyrus, 26, insisted in an Oct. 4 tweet that she just wanted to have “a kiss and [an] acai bowl” and not be “slut shamed,” a day after her headline-making make out session with singer Cody Simpson, 22. But a source close to the pop star claims that some members of her “inner circle” are worried by the “Can’t Be Tamed” hitmaker’s behavior.

“Miley Cyrus’ inner circle are always concerned whenever they see her post seductively on social media and making out in public in the way in which she has this week, because they know she’s hurting,” the source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But who wouldn’t be after a rough breakup with the love of your life? They all know when she acts like that, it’s because something else is going on and they just want her to slow down and think about things a bit more. This breakup with Liam is making Miley truly figure out who she is and what she wants and everyone knows she’s going through it and this is just what Miley does.”

Miley and her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, shocked the showbiz world in August when they confirmed that they had split after less than a year of marriage. The former Hannah Montana star and the Aussie hunk had been a couple off and on for a decade after they met in 2009 while filming the movie, The Last Song. After that relationship ended, Miley launched into a fling with friend Kaitlynn Carter, 31, who had just split from reality TV star Brody Jenner, 36. That romance fizzled almost as a soon as it began just over a month later in September.

“Kaitlynn was just a fun distraction for her,” our source says. “They’re still very close and always will be, but it’s clear she’s trying to figure her life out right now. Everyone just wants the best for her.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Miley’s rep for a comment, but we’ve yet to receive a response.

As for the former child star, she has made it very clear that she’s just a “grown” woman who wants to date in peace, without judgement. A day after a fan filmed her kissing Cody in a West Hollywood restaurant, she took to Twitter with a message. “I am trying to just THRIVE/survive in a ‘mans’ [sic] world…” she wrote in part. “If we can’t beat em, join em [sic]! If our president can ‘grab em by the pu**y…’ can’t I just have a kiss and acai bowl?!?!”