Kylie Jenner Reunites With Tyga 3 Days After Denying ‘2AM Date’ At Recording Studio — See Pics

Kylie Jenner was spotted partying at the same nightclub as Tyga after insisting there was ‘no 2AM date’ at his recording studio just three days ago.

Now this is an interesting development! Kylie Jenner, 22, was spotted out at the same night club as her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, 29, early Sunday morning. The pair partied at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood, California just one week after Kylie and Travis Scott, 28, announced that they put the brakes on their two-year relationship. Kylie arrived at the club after midnight, and held onto her bodyguard as she tried to go into the establishment without being noticed — which is a little hard to do when you’re one of the most famous people on the planet!

Kylie, who shares 19-month-old daughter Stormi Webster with Travis, showed off a seriously glam look as she made her way into the club. The makeup mogul wore her long, dark hair down over her shoulders and added a ton of volume at the crown, and wore a simple but gorgeous diamond necklace that sparkled brighter than the smile she wore on her face all night. She was joined by her sister, Khloe Kardashian, who split from Tristan Thompson earlier this year, along with a friend.

Tyga, who was already inside the club when Kylie arrived, was dressed casually in a long-sleeved striped polo shirt. He finished off his casual look with a baseball hat and long chain, and was seen arriving at the club in his red Ferrari with a friend.

Kylie and Tyga set the internet ablaze after she was spotted at his recording studio at 2AM on Oct. 3. However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star insisted there was nothing going on between the two. “The Internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” Kylie tweeted on Oct. 3. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see my drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is [our daughter] Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”