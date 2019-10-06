Cody Simpson Confessed Miley Cyrus Was His ‘Celebrity Crush’ Before Their Hot New Romance & Makeout

Cody Simpson had been fond of his new love Miley Cyrus for many years before he started a romance with her and a 2012 interview he did proves it!

Cody Simpson, 22, was smitten with Miley Cyrus, 26, when he was just 15! Yes, that’s right, the Australian singer’s new love interest has been on his radar for many years and it’s quite adorable to see. In a 2012 interview, he told Fuse just how much he adored Miley, who has just finished playing the role Hannah Montana on the Disney series the year before.

“Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush,” he gushed in the interview. “I knew all the words to her songs, I’m not gonna lie. I’m not ashamed about it, at all,” Simpson said at the time. “I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star.”

We’re not sure if Cody ever though his celebrity crush would become his real-life love but that’s exactly what’s been happening as of Oct. 3. Cody and Miley, who he’s been friends with for a long time, were first spotted making out at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood, CA. Since then, things seem to be heating up even more as the two openly express their admiration for each other on social media.

In one pic Cody posted to his Instagram story on Oct. 5, he can be seen kissing Miley’s forehead. “Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” he captioned it before posting another pic with food. Miley also posted a pic of Cody after clapping back at haters who tried to shade their dating fun and even called him her “type” while also complimenting his abs.

Miley started getting close to Cody in public quickly after her split from Kaitlynn Carter, 31, who she reportedly started dating after her separation from husband Liam Hemsworth, 29, in Aug. It will be interesting to see where things go from here but it definitely seems like she’s having a lot of fun with Cody in the meantime so we’re wishing them both the best!