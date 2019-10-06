Carly Pearce & Michael Ray Married: Country Stars Wed In Romantic Nashville Ceremony

Another country power couple has officially emerged — because Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are now a MARRIED couple. Congratulations to the happy lovebirds!

Congratulations are in order for country cuties, Carly Pearce, 29, and Michael Ray, 31. Less than one year after the singers got engaged, they officially tied the knot on Oct. 6 according to PEOPLE. Carly and Michael have been teasing their fall Nashville wedding all summer long, as they’ve counted down the days until they finally became husband and wife. Now, the time has finally come! The pair wed on the 40 acre Drakewood Farm outside of Nashville in front of about 100 family and friends, according to the outlet.

The couple had hoped for an outdoor wedding but the weather didn’t cooperate as it rained all day. Fortunately the property had a “charming barn” where the pair said their “I do’s” in what they described to the magazine as a vibe that was “Earthy and whimsical and romantic and elements of country.”

Carly and Michael’s romance has been a bit of a whirlwind. They’d known each other for several years, and Carly admitted that she had been crushing on Michael for quite some time. However, when he didn’t pick up on any of the hints, she took things into her own hands by sliding into her DMs in 2018. They kept things private at first, but went public with their romance on social media that July. “We made sure to date long enough that we knew that this was something that we wanted to have long term,” Carly previously explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I think we knew immediately, but we took some time to get to know each other and discuss that.”

After less than a year of dating, Michael proposed to Carly during a holiday vacation in Tulum last December. The second they landed back in the States, they shared the happy news on Instagram with their fans.

Now, the happy duo is ready to take the next step in their relationship as a married couple. Of course, they’re both extremely busy with touring, and won’t have much time to celebrate — Michael has to hit the road again by Oct. 9, while Carly’s next show is on Oct. 11. Luckily, the end of the year will provide some much-needed time off for the pair!