Zayn Debuts Shaved Haircut In Brooding New Instagram Pic & Fans Go Wild: ‘We Missed You’

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik showed off his freshly shaved head on Instagram, and fans couldn’t get enough of his new look!

Zayn Malik, 26, made his triumphant return to Instagram on Oct. 5 with a brand new look, and fans can’t seem to get over how great he looks! The former One Direction singer took to the social media site to show off his hair — or lack thereof — after being relatively inactive on Instagram since the summer. Zayn showed off a freshly shaved head and sexy scruff on his face, and posed in a Nike hoodie while staring into the camera. The “Pillowtalk” singer also showed off his nose ring in the pic, and although he didn’t caption the photo, fans flocked to the comment section to basically caption the brooding photo for him.

“We missed you king 👑,” one Zayn fan account wrote, while another fan gushed, “Been loving the new music. THANKS ZKING 💛💛.” While Zayn’s fans can agree he looks good all the time, some just can’t get enough of the bald-headed babe. “You look soo hot 🔥❤,” one fan confessed, while another simply said, “U looks beautiful with all hairstyles💖🔥.” Ain’t that the truth!

Zayn’s fans are clearly loyal to him — the sexy selfie garnered over one-million likes in just one hour since the 26-year-old singer posted it. The last selfie Zayn posted was on July 23 of this year, and he was rocking a completely different look! In the pic, Zayn sported a full head of messy, long locks and fuller-looking beard, and showed off his neck tattoos while wearing a black and blue v-neck t-shirt. Again, Zayn left the picture captionless, but fans couldn’t stop praising him for the sexy snap.

“Looking gorgeous,” one fan confessed, while others simply flooded the comments section with heart emojis. One fan named Ashley even said, “You’re such an inspiration, God Bless.” Recently, Zayn collaborated with Sabrina Claudio on her brand new song, “Rumors,” which fans also couldn’t get enough of. If one thing’s for sure, it’s that Zayn’s fans are fiercely loyal to him, and will support him through thick and thin!