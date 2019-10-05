Tristan Thompson Is ‘On A Mission’ To Get Khloe Kardashian Back: ‘He’s Telling Her He Loves Her’

Tristan Thompson has still been thinking of Khloe Kardashian despite their split eight months ago, and he’s been fearlessly complimenting her and letting her know he still has feelings for her.

Tristan Thompson, 28, has been getting attention for leaving loving comments on some of his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian‘s social media photos and it turns out there’s a deeper meaning behind the compliments. The professional basketball player has not gotten over his feelings for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and is even thinking about trying to win her back despite their dramatic breakup and Khloe’s reluctance.

“Khloe’s family is doing their best to make Tristan feel welcome and comfortable out of respect for Khloe and True but no one is advising her to jump back into a relationship with him,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “And Khloe swears that won’t happen, that she doesn’t want to go there again with Tristan. But Tristan is clearly not ready to give up, his goal is to fix things and get their family back together. His sweet compliments online are just the tip of the iceberg. In real life he’s telling her he loves her, telling her he’ll do anything to have her back. He’s really giving it his all, sending flowers, buying sweet gifts for her and for True, he’s on a mission to get her back.”

Tristan’s feelings may have been reflected in the most recent compliment he left 35-year-old Khloe on Instagram on Oct. 3. The hunky athlete posted two fire emojis and the word “fit” on a pic that showed Khloe flaunting her body in a white corset top and slacks. A few days before that, he left a different compliment on a close-up pic of her. “The sun is shinning [sic] bright on a beautiful diamond,” it read.

It will be interesting to see what, if anything, becomes of Tristan’s effort, but it’s good to know they are staying civil for baby True!