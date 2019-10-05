Teresa Giudice Shares Emotional Tribute To Daughter Gabriella Amid Husband Joe’s Deportation Battle

Teresa Giudice took to Instagram on Oct. 4 to celebrate her daughter Gabriella’s 15th birthday by posting a touching slideshow of photos that showed their family, including her dad Joe Giudice, throughout the years.

Teresa Giudice, 47, shared a bittersweet moment on Instagram when she posted a loving message to her daughter Gabriella, in honor of her 15th birthday on Oct. 4. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who had to celebrate the occasion without her husband and Gabriella’s father, Joe Giudice, 47, who’s currently in Immigrations & Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, made sure to make the moment special by posting a slideshow of memories for her look-alike girl. The clips show Gabriella from when she was a baby all the way up to now, and include memorable moments with both Teresa and Joe as well as her sisters, Gia, 18, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10.

“I can’t believe you are 15 today! My calm, confident kind daughter, I admire your strength, your athletic ability & your brilliance! I can’t say enough good things about you, I’m so lucky we have such a special connection and glad we understand each other so well. I love you Gabriella, my porcelain doll❣️

Happy Birthday my beautiful girl!! #happybirthday #birthdaygirl #soccerchamp 🎊🎉😘❤️🎂🎈⚽️🎈⚽️🎈🎈,” Teresa captioned the post.

Gabriella’s sweet birthday tribute comes just one day after it was reported that Joe was granted permission to leave ICE custody and go back to his native country of Italy as he awaits a pending deportation appeal, which he requested on Sept. 24. The father-of-four has been in ICE custody since Mar. after he finished serving 41-months in federal prison for fraud charges that were brought against him in 2014. During his time in prison, he was ordered to deport back to Italy but tried to appeal it to stay in New Jersey, where he lived with Teresa and his daughters before his sentence started. The appeal was denied but Joe is fighting back with another appeal, which has yet to be decided. He will now travel and stay in Italy as he waits for an ultimate decision to be made.

There’s no word yet on whether or not Teresa and the girls will go and visit Joe after he arrives in Italy, but we’ll be on the lookout to see if they share any posts.