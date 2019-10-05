Selena Gomez Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Netflix Premiere, Puma Campaign & More

Selena Gomez had a whirlwind week! The singer and actress celebrated the premiere of her Netflix series, ‘Living Undocumented,’ & appeared in a sexy new Puma campaign.

Selena Gomez, 27, has been having quite the week! The former Wizards of Waverly Place actress celebrated the premiere of her brand new Netflix documentary series, Living Undocumented, on Oct. 2, and shared the incredible and humbling experience on her Instagram page with her 157 million followers. “Such an honor to share this project with some of my family and friends last night and to introduce them to the amazing, courageous people who shared their stories in the documentary. Grateful to play a part in getting this out into the world. ❤️ @netflix #livingundocumented,” she captioned a post consisting of four photos, which garnered over five million likes just one day after she posted them.

In one of the pics, Selena, who served as executive producer on the six-part Netflix series that follows eight undocumented families across the United States, casually sits in a director’s chair, seemingly deep in conversation with someone off-camera. The 27-year-old looked chic, professional, and edgy in an all-black Versace getup, sporting a leather skirt, black top, and leather blazer for the premiere of the series that she worked so hard on over the past year.

The “Wolves” singer showed off her gorgeous gams in the pic, which had fans going crazy over her leggy look. “Looking 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” one fan gushed, while another said, “I LOVE YOU❤️ you are beautiful and special woman.” The praise for Selena didn’t stop there. Hundreds of heart emojis flooded the comments section, and while fans appreciated the singer’s gorgeous look, others praised her for her amazing work on the series. “Thank you. @selenagomez you don’t know how many people appreciate this❤️,” one fan said, while another echoed that sentiment by writing, “So unbelievably proud of everyone involved in this amazing project. This hits close to home. I can’t even begin to count how many hurtful things I’ve heard because of the lack of education and the lack of content there is revolving around this issue. Thank you for bringing awareness to a topic so important. ❤️.”

Selena’s newest Puma campaign also dropped this week, and girlfriend looks incredible in the pics! The 13 Reasons Why producer looked cool and effortlessly sexy as she modeled mesh leggings, a white Puma sports bra, and zip up hoodie in the campaign, and finished off her it-girl athleisure look with wet hair and metallic eye makeup.