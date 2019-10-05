Here we go! ‘Saturday Night Live’ kicked things off with an opening skit taking aim at the Trump Impeachment and — oh look, it’s Ferris Bueller!

Welcome Matthew Broderick to the fam! In a surprise twist, the man famous for skipping school for a day off made a stellar guest spot in the opening of Saturday Night Live on Oct 5. Matthew had the hilarious task of pulling off an impersonation of our current United States secretary of state, which, as you can imagine, he did perfectly.

The opening finds VP Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett, talking to advisors as to how he should be helping and handling the impeachment of Trump. He’s flanked by Aidy Bryant as William Barr and Kate McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani as they talk about what they should be doing to help the President. But while Matthew’s Pompeo has jokes (“Impeachment moves pretty fast. If you don’t look around, you might miss it,”) it’s Kenan Thompson‘s long missed impersonation of Ben Carson that really brought the laughs. As VP Pence tries to finally make a showing of ‘Judy’ with his mother, Giuliani returns from doing a ‘killer’ interview on Fox News … dressed at the Joker. Cue live from New York!

Sadly, recent Emmy winner and this week’s host Phoebe Waller-Bridge didn’t get in on the action of the impeachment opening, nor did musical guest Taylor Swift. Still, the ladies on top of their respective worlds are angling to give audiences one hell of a show tonight, so it was nice for Matthew to kick it off strong.

Mr. Vice President, Secretary Mike Pompeo is here to see you. #SNL pic.twitter.com/6kI039IgQr — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 6, 2019

SNL is truly off to a great start, with the season premiere launching things off on Sept 28 with Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish. Thankfully, Alec Baldwin returned to continue playing the part of President Trump perfectly, alongside Cecily Strong as Melania and Kate McKinnon as, well, everyone else!