Lance Bass Says BFF Lisa Vanderpump ‘Seems Like Her Old Self Again’ After Quitting ‘RHOBH’

It sounds like quitting ‘RHOBH’ may have been the best thing for Lisa Vanderpump. According to her close pal, Lance Bass, ‘she’s good’ and back to ‘her old self again’.

“[Lisa Vanderpump] definitely seems like her old self again [after quitting RHOBH] — she’s having such a great time,” Lisa’s close pal Lance Bass told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Night of the Jack VIP opening event in Malibu on Oct. 2. This news comes four months after the reality TV star revealed she’d be leaving the series after nine seasons. Lance continued, “I think [her new] Vegas [restaurant] has really helped too because she, she really loves her gardens up there, and she gets to go visit it a lot. And so, I think she’s really kind of discovering this Vegas lifestyle, which is very, I think Lisa.”

Lance further added, “I’m glad she’s loving that city because I, I love it too. I used to live there, but yeah, I mean she’s good, she’s good. I actually have to give her a call cause we need a good dinner catch up, cause I haven’t been home in a very long time.” And guess what? Lance isn’t the only one who’s glad Lisa quit RHOBH. Her longtime employee, Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy, told us something similar just a few weeks ago.

James said it was a pretty easy decision for Lisa to leave the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the drama she went through with her co-stars in season nine. He’s also relieved she’s no longer in such a “toxic” situation. “I think a weight must have been lifted, it was a toxic environment for her and she doesn’t deserve any of that,” he said at the time. As we previously told you, Lisa skipped the show’s season nine reunion taping and announced on June 4 that she was leaving the show for good. Since Lisa’s departure, actress Garcelle Beauvais, 52, and Lisa Rinna‘s bestie Sutton Stracke were added to the cast.