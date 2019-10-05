Khloe Kardashian: How She Feels About Tristan Thompson’s Flirty Comments On Her Instagram Pics

Tristan Thompson has been leaving tons of flirty comments on ex Khloe Kardashian’s IG pics, and so far she hasn’t blocked him. He’s on a mission to win her back after his Feb. cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian‘s ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 28, seems to want a romance do-over after she dumped him in February for cheating on her with Kylie Jenner‘s longtime and now ex BFF Jordyn Woods. Over the last few weeks he’s been hitting up her Instagram pics with gushing comments about how she’s “perfection” and “beautiful.” “Of course Khloe feels flattered by Tristan‘s flirtations, what girl wouldn’t be? Plus it’s hard because she‘s always been attracted to Tristan and that hasn’t gone away just because of the things he’s done,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He’s a great father and she sees how hard he’s trying to right his wrongs. It would be so difficult for Khloe to ever reconcile with him though, because their split was so public and what he did to her was unforgivable. Only time will tell, but Khloe really hasn’t made a final decision yet as to what the future holds for her and Tristan. That’s not to say she‘d be open to getting back with him, but just that she is a believer in never say never,” the insider continues.

Tristan tried to show Khloe and the rest of his Instagram followers what an adorable and hands-on dad he is with their daughter True Thompson, 17 months. They had a daddy/daughter day at Universal Studios theme park in Los Angeles and he had the cutest video of their adventures edited together. He then posted it to his IG account on Sept. 28 and wrote, “This made my heart smile. I choose to not share too much about my kids on social but this video I couldn’t resist. One of my most cherished and prized roles is being a Dad. Daddy loves you!” that was enough to make even the most serious hater’s heart melt a little.

“Khloe‘s family is doing their best to make Tristan feel welcome and comfortable out of respect for Khloe and True but no one is advising her to jump back into a relationship with him,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “And Khloe swears that won’t happen, that she doesn’t want to go there again with Tristan. But Tristan is clearly not ready to give up, his goal is to fix things and get their family back together. His sweet compliments on-line are just the tip of the iceberg. In real life he’s telling her he loves her, telling her he’ll do anything to have her back. He’s really giving it his all, sending flowers, buying sweet gifts for her and for True, he’s on a mission to get her back,” the insider adds.