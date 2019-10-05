Jen Harley Appeared To Be ‘Unhappy’ With Ronnie Ortiz-Magro At LA Party Just Hours Before Arrest

Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were spotted at Ronnie’s CBD launch party of VERGE in Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and one onlooker could tell there was something not right between them.

Jen Harley, 31, didn’t seem too thrilled to be around boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, when they were hanging out at his CBD launch party of VERGE in Los Angeles on the night of Oct. 3, just hours before Ronnie’s headline-making arrest. The reality stars mingled around partygoers and although Ronnie appeared to be in good spirits, one onlooker couldn’t help but think Jen looked upset.

“Those at Ron’s party were so surprised to see Ron get arrested this morning. He had a great time at his Verge CBD launch and everyone is just shocked,” a source close to Jersey Shore EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jen was unhappy about something and then asked Ron to leave the party and they left together around 11 and went home to Ron’s house and something happened between them there which led to everything. He was in such great spirits before.”

Later that night around 2:40 a.m., Ronnie was arrested after an alleged domestic dispute with Jen. Neighbors called the police and reported seeing “a woman (presumably Jen) running down a street while screaming for help and that someone took her baby girl”. That baby girl is believed to have been Jen and Ronnie’s 18-month-old daughter Ariana, and when cops arrived on the scene, they had to break down a door and use a Taser on Ronnie, who was with Ariana in a house they were staying in, when he didn’t cooperate with them. He was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and booked for kidnapping before being released on Oct. 4 on a bail amount of $100k, according to TMZ.

There’s no word yet on what steps are next for Ronnie and Jen but we’ll definitely be updating the details on this situation as they become available.