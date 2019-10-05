Jen Harley Frantically Hides From Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Before His Arrest In New Security Vid

New security footage shows Jen Harley seemingly distressed and acting frantic, while holding her baby girl during her domestic violence incident with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on Oct. 4.

A frantic and distressed Jen Harley appeared to be hiding from her on-again/off-again boyfriend, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, just moments before he was arrested on Oct. 4, according to new security footage obtained by TMZ. WATCH IT HERE. In the newly released clip, Jen can be seen holding her 18-month-old baby girl, Ariana, and ducking behind a white vehicle in her neighbor’s driveway during her domestic violence incident with Ronnie early Friday morning. She then turns around and pulls on a string hanging from a wooden fence, but when she seemingly realizes that the gate won’t open, she scurries away.

The neighbor told TMZ that Jen later pounded on her glass door asking for help, but she was too scared to let her in, so she called the police instead. The neighbor also claimed she witnessed Jen try to drop the baby over the fence as a shirtless Ronnie approached her in the driveway. The neighbor further claims that Ronnie struggled with Jen, grabbed the baby, and then hit Jen before leaving. And when Jen returned a short while later, asking to use her neighbor’s phone, the neighbor allegedly informed Jen that the cops were already on their way.

As we previously reported, Ronnie was tasered and arrested during the early morning hours of Oct. 4. “I can confirm that officers responded to the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive around 2:40 a.m. this morning [Oct. 4] for a battery call,” the LAPD told HollywoodLife. “Suspect and victim were involved in some type of altercation. Officers had to use a Taser to take the suspect into custody. There was no further incident. The suspect was arrested and is currently in the process of being booked. There was a child at the scene, unharmed.” TMZ initially reported that the on/off couple got into an argument, which eventually turned physical. The site also reported that Ronnie “punched and slapped” Jen before chasing her out of their Airbnb in Los Angeles with a knife. He was allegedly carrying the pair’s 18-month-old daughter during the chase, too.

Ronnie was booked for kidnapping, but later released from jail after posting his $100k bond.