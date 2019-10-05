Cody Simpson Kisses Miley Cyrus On The Forehead & Calls Her ‘Baby’ In New Instagram Post

Cody Simpson posted a new pic of himself kissing Miley Cyrus on his Instagram stories on Oct. 5, and the pair sure looked cozy as they snuggled up in front of the camera!

Cody Simpson, 22, took to Instagram on the morning of Oct. 5 to share an adorable picture of himself kissing Miley Cyrus, 26, just days after the pair were spotted making out while waiting for a smoothie bowl at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles, California. The Austrailian singer posted a black and white photo of the pair looking cute and cozy on his Instagram story. “Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby,” he wrote in a text overlay on the sweet snap.

In the photo, Miley is scrunching her face and simultaneously smiling as Cody plants a big ol’ smooch on the side of her head. The “Slide Away” singer’s arm is wrapped tightly around the hunky blonde swimmer, and her collection of finger tattoos is on full display as they engage in some serious social media PDA.

Cody then went on to post exactly what chef Miley made him for his pre-swim breakfast: toast with some type of nut butter topped with banana slices and a delicious-looking smoothie. Seems like the perfect way to load up on carbs before a big workout!

Cody Simpson via Instagram: Pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby!🏊🏻‍♂️🥞🍳☕️ pic.twitter.com/8skvus2oel — Miley Cyrus Reports 👼🏻 (@CyrusReports) October 5, 2019

Fans around the globe were shocked when reports that Miley and Cody were spotted kissing started to surface — after all, the former Hannah Montana actress just split with Kaitlynn Carter after a whirlwind six-week romance that started right after she separated from hubby Liam Hemsworth back in August of this year. An eyewitness named Ashleigh, who saw the whole thing go down, EXCLUSIVELY spilled all the details to HollywoodLife. “Her and Cody walked into Blue Bottle Coffee by mistake and seemed all friendly,” she revealed. “Then came into a place next door called Backyard Bowls on Beverly Blvd. They were in between sitting and standing while Cody waited for his smoothie bowl to go. Whilst Cody was standing, they were kissing, they sat down and were talking for a moment and Miley got up and sat on his lap and started making out with him, and then they left together. They were in there for at least 15 minutes.”