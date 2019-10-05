Angelina Jolie Admits She Felt ‘ Hurt’, ‘Deep Sadness’ & Like She ‘Lost Herself’ After Brad Pitt Split

In a new interview with French magazine ‘Madame Figaro,’ Angelina Jolie opened up about ‘losing herself’ after her high-profile split from Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie, 44, is opening up about one of the most difficult times in her life. The actress and longtime philanthropist sat down for an interview with French magazine, Madame Figaro, and revealed how her high-profile divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt affected her. “I don’t know what my fate holds, but what I am convinced of is that I am in a period of transition, like a return to my roots, a return to myself,” she admitted. “Because, I had lost myself a bit.”

The Maleficent 2 star went on to reveal how much their 2016 breakup took a toll on her. “I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt,” she said. “On the other hand, it was interesting to reconnect with this humility and even this insignificance I was feeling. Maybe this is what being human is in the end…”

Not only did Angie have to go through her divorce in the public eye, at the time, she was also dealing with health issues, which is never, ever easy. “On top of all this, I suffered some health issues,” she candidly revealed. However, all the trials and tribulations Angelina faced through those difficult years put things into perspective for her. “All these things settle in you and remind you of how lucky you are of being alive,” she confessed. “It’s a lesson I pass onto my children: the idea of renewal, and through it all, the possibility of joy. I had to rediscover the joy.”

It seems like Angelina is truly trying to live her life to the fullest after her difficult break up with Brad. Recently, she reunited with her son, 18-year-old Maddox, at the premiere of her latest disney film, Maleficent 2, in Tokyo, Japan on Oct. 3. The pair were photographed sweetly holding hands as they met up for the first time since Angelina dropped him off at college in South Korea. The duo also posed with Angelina’s daughter, Zahara, 14, on the red carpet, and Angie was beaming with pride as she shared the special moment with her two teens.