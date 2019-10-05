Interview
Hollywood Life

Angelina Jolie Admits She Felt ‘ Hurt’, ‘Deep Sadness’ & Like She ‘Lost Herself’ After Brad Pitt Split

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
Photo by: KGC-520/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 11/23/18 Angelina Jolie at the BFI in London, where Angelina is hosting the Fighting Stigma Through Film Festival.
Los Angeles, CA - Angelina Jolie, dressed in a brown gown, shops with her two daughters Vivian and Sahara at the Century City Mall in Los Angeles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 23 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie arrives as one of the Eternals during the Marvel Comic Universe Panel on Day 3 of Comic Con 50 in San Diego, CA Pictured: Angelina Jolie Ref: SPL5104982 200719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie takes her kids to a skating rink after a day at the Cambodian Festival. Angelina looks happy as she walks inside the building with her kids amid the ongoing custody battle between her and Brad Pitt.Pictured: Angelina JolieBACKGRID USA 15 SEPTEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.

In a new interview with French magazine ‘Madame Figaro,’ Angelina Jolie opened up about ‘losing herself’ after her high-profile split from Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie, 44, is opening up about one of the most difficult times in her life. The actress and longtime philanthropist sat down for an interview with French magazine, Madame Figaro, and revealed how her high-profile divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt affected her. “I don’t know what my fate holds, but what I am convinced of is that I am in a period of transition, like a return to my roots, a return to myself,” she admitted. “Because, I had lost myself a bit.”

The Maleficent 2 star went on to reveal how much their 2016 breakup took a toll on her. “I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt,” she said. “On the other hand, it was interesting to reconnect with this humility and even this insignificance I was feeling. Maybe this is what being human is in the end…”

Not only did Angie have to go through her divorce in the public eye, at the time, she was also dealing with health issues, which is never, ever easy. “On top of all this, I suffered some health issues,” she candidly revealed. However, all the trials and tribulations Angelina faced through those difficult years put things into perspective for her. “All these things settle in you and remind you of how lucky you are of being alive,” she confessed. “It’s a lesson I pass onto my children: the idea of renewal, and through it all, the possibility of joy. I had to rediscover the joy.”

It seems like Angelina is truly trying to live her life to the fullest after her difficult break up with Brad. Recently, she reunited with her son, 18-year-old Maddox, at the premiere of her latest disney film, Maleficent 2, in Tokyo, Japan on Oct. 3. The pair were photographed sweetly holding hands as they met up for the first time since Angelina dropped him off at college in South Korea. The duo also posed with Angelina’s daughter, Zahara, 14, on the red carpet, and Angie was beaming with pride as she shared the special moment with her two teens.