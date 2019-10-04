Travis Scott Teases Problems With Kylie Jenner In ‘Highest In The Room’: ‘That Ain’t What She Wanna Hear’

Isn’t this awkward? On the heels of his split from Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott dropped ‘Highest In The Room,’ a song he first previewed in a Kylie Cosmetics commercial. He doesn’t hold back on details about a certain ‘she.’

The show must go on, right? Days after Travis Scott, 28, split from Kylie Jenner, 22, La Flame finally dropped his long-awaited single, “Highest In The Room,” on Oct. 4. Fans have been waiting months for this song, ever since it was used as the soundtrack to a Kylie Cosmetics KYBROWS commercial in April. If that association wasn’t awkward enough, there are some lines in the track that hint at his past problems with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. “She saw my eyes, she know I’m gone / I’ve seen some things that you might fear / “I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon” / That ain’t what she wanna hear,” raps Travis — apparently, that really isn’t what Kylie wants to hear, according to two sources who EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Travis’ constant touring played a part in the reported split. At least the song slaps.

The drama almost overshadowed the fact that La Flame teamed up with Lil Baby, another rapper whose career is on fire. Together, they created a track that makes you feel like you’re transcending along with the lyrics, thanks to its echo effect, dreamy electronic sounds and a loop of high-pitched acoustics. After all, this is a track about Travis being the “highest in the room.”

It’s true: “Highest In The Room” was first used to score a commercial for Kylie’s KYBROWS collection. Nearly six months after the advert hit the Internet, Kylie and Travis were over. The couple decided to take a break from their two and a half year relationship, after reportedly trying to make the relationship work “for a while.” The last time the couple was photographed together was at the Aug. 27 premiere of Travis’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom, I Can Fly. Yet, there were signs of trouble in paradise: he wasn’t by Kylie’s side when she attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Sept. 30 wedding.

There was speculation that the couple was on the rocks in mid-September. After Kylie shared a selfie taken insider her closet, fans noticed that a framed picture of her with Travis had disappeared. “Ain’t a game, boy,” she captioned the IG post, leading some to wonder if they had broken up. The next day, Kylie shared a picture of their one-year-old daughter Stormi, along with a picture of the framed photo.

If it feels as if Kylie and Travis’s breakup came out of the blue, they were just raving about their relationship in Playboy’s “Pleasure” issue in September. “We do a lot of swimming; Stormi loves swimming, so we’re always in the pool or playing in her room or taking her out to lunch with us,” said Kylie. “After she falls asleep, we watch a lot of TV, and we get lost in the theater room and just watch a whole lot of shows and movies. We usually fight over what TV show we’re going to watch. We have a lot of fun together. We’re always laughing or getting into deep talks.”

So much for those talks. Now, Travis has gone from being the “Highest In The Room” to the “loneliest in the room.” At least, until these two decide to get back together. In the meantime, they’ve reportedly agreed to share custody 50/50 and will co-parent as they work out their personal issues.