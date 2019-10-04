‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Conrad & Devon Lock Down The Hospital Amid A Car Chase

The workday takes a turn when a car chase is headed straight for Chastain in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Resident.’ As Conrad and Devon are locking down the hospital, a bloodied police officer demands to be let in.

Conrad comes in the ER and tells everyone in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Oct. 8 episode of The Resident that a Code Silver has been ordered. They have to lock the ER down now. Devon tells security to lock the doors. “Nobody else in or out,” he says. As this is happening, a man drives up to the ER doors and gets out of the car. Meanwhile, Conrad is trying to get people up and moving to a safe space.

The man opens the back door of his car and is sweating and covered in blood. “I need help,” the man says. “I’m a cop.” He tells Conrad that he needs the man in the back of his car alive. A police car drives up as well. Conrad and Devon are left to decide what they should do next.

The Oct. 8 episode synopsis reads: “When a police officer shows up to the ER with an injured criminal that he caught in the act, it’s up to the Chastain staff to keep him alive in order to save an innocent life. Nic gets roped into a surgical rotation with Cain that leaves her questioning the way he operates, and Conrad makes a shocking discovery about the hospital. Meanwhile, Bell pursues a new fiscal venture that may bring him into a whole new market.”

The all-new episode of The Resident, titled “Saints & Sinners,” will air Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m on FOX. The show is currently in its third season. The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Jane Leeves.