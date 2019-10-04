Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrest: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Taken Away, Shirtless & Unblinking, In Shocking Footage

After allegedly chasing Jen Harley with a knife, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was tased and arrested by the LAPD, and the footage of a stone-cold Ronnie being taken away is chilling.

The footage of a shirtless, unblinking Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, being strapped and handcuffed to a gurney following Oct. 4 arrest almost seems like it came out of a horror movie. But, this is real life. The Jersey Shore star was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after an alleged domestic dispute with Jen Harley. After the Los Angeles Police Department used a Taser on a “combative” Ronnie, the officers put him on the gurney before loading him into the back of an ambulance. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, according to Fox 11.

Ronnie was arrested after he allegedly got into an argument with Jen Harley, which reportedly turned physical. Ronnie allegedly “punched and slapped” Jen, and reportedly chased her out of their Hollywood Hills home with a knife. The LAPD then received multiple calls, just before 3 A.M., from neighbors. The calls reportedly detailed a “woman running down a street while screaming for help and that someone took her baby girl” [Ronnie and Jen’s one-year-old daughter Ariana].

After Jen ran, Ronnie allegedly locked himself in the house with Ariana. Officers reporting to the scene ordered him to exit the home, which he reportedly refused. The LAPD believed that the child was in danger and broke down a door to the house. After Ariana was secure, Ronnie was then Tasered after he “was combative with officers,” per Fox 11. He was then loaded in the ambulance and taken away. He was later released from the hospital and faces domestic violence charges.

“I can confirm that officers responded to the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive around 2:40 a.m. this morning [Oct. 4] for a battery call,” the LAPD confirmed to HollywoodLife. “Suspect and victim were involved in some type of altercation. Officers had to use a taser to take the suspect into custody. There was no further incident. The suspect was arrested and is currently in the process of being booked. There was a child at the scene, unharmed.”

Mere hours before this fight, Ronnie spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about how his relationship with Jen was going great. “What we have is real, and what everyone sees [on Jersey Shore] is fake. At the end of the day, you have to realize what you have is real, and what everyone else is judging you on isn’t real.”