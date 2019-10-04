Porsha Williams’ Baby PJ, 6 Mos., Prepares A ‘Hot One’ For Mom To Change In Hilarious Video

It’s a hard mom life for Porsha Williams! The ‘RHOA’ star shared an incredibly relatable and hysterical Instagram video of her daughter, PJ, making a ‘hot’ mess for her mom to clean up, if you know what we mean!

Porsha Williams, 38, sat tight while her daughter, Pilar Jhena, 6 mos., took a bit of a bathroom break! Porsha documented the moment all moms know way too well in an Instagram post from Oct. 3. In the clip, Porsha stared at the camera, totally wide-eyed with her glamorous lashes and eye-makeup, before showing off her little girl doing something….not so glamorous. PJ, donned in a white onesie, was very concentrated on a little…project. The 6-month-old, who’s still in diapers, had her hand in her mouth and was squirming ever so slightly while uttering a few coos here and there.

Something was definitely going down…down there. Cleary, Porsha was fully aware of the situation in PJ’s diaper, as she switched the camera back to herself and flung her head back onto her chair. “Yes mom I could careless how boss you think you are,” The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star began her caption, using PJ’s voice. “You’re gonna sit here and let me prepare a hot one for you to change.” Porsha finished off the caption with #MomLife, a crying/laughing emoji, a heart and a happy poop emoji.

It wasn’t the most picturesque moment, but the reality star has gotten super real when it comes sharing intimate moments with her daughter with her fans. She’s been candidly showing off her little girl and her life as a mother in a number of posts, documenting all of the special and messy moments. On Oct. 2, Porsha was over the moon as she shared a clip of her six-month-old taking her first bite of food! “🎉🎉Pilar’s first bite !! Here we go … omg my baby getting so big! She ate mango, carrots , coconut cream ! 😋 #Yummy #6Months @pilarjhena,” Porsha captioned the cute clip. But it’s not just major milestones that the mom is sharing with her followers. While the cast of RHOA was on their fabulous trip to Greece in September, Porsha snapped a pic with PJ, who wasn’t particularly interested in flashing a smile at the camera. The tiny tot stared down the camera with a stone-cold — but adorable — expression. “She’s got a hold on me,” Porsha captioned the post, capitalizing “me” and adding a slew of e’s and an exclamation point, followed by the Greek flag emoji to mark the trip.

PJ has basically taken over her mom’s Instagram account. There are new posts practically every day of the cute 6-month-old, who is growing up before our eyes! Porsha gave birth to Pilar on March 22, 2019 and has been obsessing about her all over social media. Fans love it, and we can’t wait for the next post!