National Vodka Day 2019: Celebrate The Holiday With These Delicious Cocktails

National Vodka Day falls on a Friday this year, so you don’t have much of an excuse to not try these amazing cocktails! You’re welcome.

The Blue View No. 2 from Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach

1.5oz Absolut Elyx

0.5oz St. Germain

0.75oz Blueberry Marmalade

0.75oz lemon juice

1.5oz Vybez CBD Blueberry

Garnish with 1 edible flower

Pour first three ingredients into a shaking tin and shake for ten seconds. Pour 1.5 oz Vybes CBD into a chilled Elyx Coupe. Fine strain cocktail into coupe and garnish with an orchid.

The Smirnoff Paloma

1.5 oz. Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

4 oz. Grapefruit Soda

2 Lime Wedges

White Grape 75

1.5oz CÎROC White Grape

4oz Champagne

1 Sugar Cube

2 Dashes Peychaud or Angostura bitters

Glass: Flute

The Bowline from The Deck at Island Gardens

1 1⁄2 oz Tito’s Vodka

1⁄2 oz Falernum (Note: Caribbean liqueur; almond, ginger, lemon, cloves and allspice) 1.0 oz Blackberry jalapeño syrup (Muddled jalapño and blackberry, infused syrup made in-house)

1.0 oz Lemon Juice

Shake and strain over ice

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Blackberry and lemon wheel

Peach Blossum Courtesy of Rich Colli @ Butcher Bar, Philadelphia, PA

1.5 oz Crystal Head Vodka

.75 oz peach purée

.5 oz lime

.5 oz Combier Peach

.5 oz Orange Juice

Citron Cloud Sour from Katsuya (South Beach & Brickell)

2oz Stoli Vanilla

.75oz Lemon Juice

.75oz Simple Syrup

1 Barspoon Citron Honey Tea

2 Basil Leaves / 1 egg White

Garnish with basil leaf

The Olympian from Vim & Victor Chef Spike Mendelsohn

1 1/2 oz Ketel One Botanical vodka

1 oz simple syrup

3/4 oz lime juice

3 mint leaves

Tonic

Lime wheel garnish

Pepinos Pistol

45 ml Patron Silver

15 ml Grey Goose La Poire

30 ml Apple Juice

15 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

15 ml Simple Syrup

Shake and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with a slice of cucumber.

Leafy Green

35 ml Grey Goose

15 ml Elderflower Cordial

15 ml Fresh Lime Juice

20 ml Celery Juice

Dash of Chartreuse

Soda Water

Shake and strain over ice in a highball glass. Garnish with a celery stick.

The Bloody Fall by Trevor Schneider, National Reyka Ambassador

2 parts Reyka Vodka

2 parts fresh-squeezed Heirloom tomato juice

¼ part lime juice

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

2 dashes Tabasco

Pinch of celery salt, cumin, salt & black pepper

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker and roll back and forth. Serve in Collins glass and garnish with lime wedges, mini peppers and cherry tomatoes on a rosemary skewer.

French Mule courtesy of Innovative Dining Group’s BOA Sunset and Santa Monica

2 oz Guillotine Vodka Heritage (infused with Earl Grey

Tea)

.25 oz Amaro (Montenegro)

.5 oz Ginger Syrup

.25 oz Simple Syrup

.75 oz Lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1 oz Pineapple juice, freshly squeezed

Shake, Strain into Collins glass. Garnish with fresh mint sprig, lemon wheel, and candied ginger.

Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

1 Part Kahlúa

1 Part Absolut Vodka

1 Part Espresso

1/2 part Monin Pumpkin Spice

Add all of the ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake. Fine-strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Le Frog courtesy of Innovative Dining Group’s ROKU West Hollywood

1.5oz GV Originale

.25oz Green Chartreuse

.5oz Simple Syrup

.75oz Lime juice, freshly squeezed

3 fresh cucumber slices

6 fresh thai basil leaves

Muddle 2 dashes of celery bitters

Pinch of salt

Shake, double strain and pour into rocks glass. Garnish with fresh Cucumber peel around the inside of the glass.

The Belvedere Brunch Bliss by Chef Candice Kumai

1.5oz. Belvedere Vodka

.75oz. Lime Juice

.5oz. Honey

1 dash Angostura Bitters

2oz. Kombucha

Lime wheel

Place all ingredients in a shaker except the Kombucha and shake with ice. Strain into a coupe glass and top off with ice-cold Kombucha. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Fleur de Lis courtesy of Parker & Quinn in NYC

1.5 oz of Grey Goose Cherry Noir

0.5 oz of St Germaine

0.5 oz of fresh lemon juice

0.5 oz of honey simple

0.5 oz of pomegranate blueberry juice

Top with Prosecco

3 blueberries to garnish

Combine ingredients, serve in a champagne flute, top with prosecco and garnish with 3 blueberries.

Cranberry Raspberry Cosmo

Cranberry Raspberry Spindrift

10 cranberries

10 raspberries

3 oz vodka

2 tsp sugar

Ice

Muddle 10 cranberries and 10 raspberries together with 2 tsp. of sugar in your shaker. Add ice and 3 oz. of vodka. Shake vigorously. Strain into 2 glasses over ice. Top with Cranberry Raspberry. Garnish with fresh cranberries and raspberries. Enjoy!

Stoli Cucumber Spritzer

2 parts Stoli Cucumber Vodka

3 parts Prosecco

1 part Lemon Juice

Mint spring for garnish

Combine ingredients in a glass and garnish with a mint sprig.

The Benny Courtesy of Will Steigerwald, Bar Director @ Liberte at Sofitel, Philadelphia, PA

1.5 Crystal Head Vodka

.5 oz Cedilla Açaí liquor

.5 oz Lime

.5 oz Ginger simple

4 mint leaves

Sleeping Beauties Available at The Stayton Room at The Lexington Hotel

1.5 oz Ketel One Vodka

¾ oz Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice

½ oz White Peach Puree

½ oz Massenez Crème De Pèche

¼ oz Chareau Aloe Liqueur

1 Bar-spoon Simple Syrup

3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

1 Edible orchid, for garnish

Combine all ingredients except the garnish in the cocktail shaker. Add cold ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into a chilled cocktail coupe and garnish with the edible orchid.

Fall Sunset Courtesy of Beautiful Booze

2 ounces of Seagram’s Extra Smooth

4 ounces of grapefruit juice

¼ ounce of grenadine

Grapefruit and umbrella garnish

Add grenadine to a highball glass. Add grapefruit juice and Seagram’s Extra Smooth to a shaker. Shake then strain over ice into highball glass.

Salty Dog

1½ oz. New Amsterdam Vodka 80-Proof or New Amsterdam Vodka Gluten-Free

4 oz. Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice

Squeeze of a Lime wedge

Salt rimmed glass & Ruby Red Grapefruit

Add ingredients into a salt rimmed Collins glass filled with ice, and stir together to combine/chill. Garnish.

“Jalapeño Business”

2oz Fugu vodka

.75oz lime juice

.75oz cucumber syrup

2 slices jalapeño

2 slices orange

Muddle jalapeño and orange in cocktail shaker. Add ingredients and ice. Shake until cold. Strain over fresh ice in a glass rimmed with Tajín, top with soda water. Garnish with cucumber and jalapeño slice.

“Horchata White Russian”

1.5oz Fugu Horchata vodka

1.5oz coffee liqueur

1oz heavy cream or half & half

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail glass. Add crushed ice and swizzle until frosty on the outside of the glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg.

The Perfect Ketel One Martini

1.25 oz. Ketel One® Vodka

0.25 oz. dry vermouth

Lemon twist

Stir vodka with ice in a mixing glass. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Lady Liberty

1.5oz Guillotine Vodka Originale

.5oz Aperol apéritif (bitter orange liqueur) .5oz Orange juice, freshly squeezed

.75oz Lemon juice, freshly squeezed

.5oz Agave syrup

Glassware: Wine Glass

Shake, add 1oz tonic soda after shake and pour into a wine glass over ice. Garnish with orange half-moon in cocktail.

CÎROC CRISP

1.5 oz. CÎROC™ Apple

4 Strawberries

1 splash(es) of Ginger Beer

Muddle strawberries in a shaker. Add CÎROC™ Apple to the shaker and shake well. Top with splash(es) of Ginger Beer. Garnish with a sprig of rosemary and a strawberry slice.

Golden Goblet

2oz SKYY® Vodka

0.75 oz Honey Syrup 1:1

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Dash Orange Bitters

Float Prosecco

Shake in a mixing tin and strain into a flute glass. Garnish with a lemon pigtail.

WTRMLN Vodka Cooler (Serves: 12)

1L WTRMLN WTR bottle

1 cup vodka

1/2 cup Triple Sec

6 tablespoons fresh lime juice

Fresh watermelon slices, for garnish

Combine WTRMLN WTR, vodka, Triple Sec, and lime juice. Pour into long-stemmed glasses filled with ice cubes, and garnish with a watermelon slice.

Wild Berry Sparkler (Created By Rekorderlig)

1 Can of Rekorderlig Wild Berry Cider

1oz vodka

.25oz Pomegranate Liqueur

.5oz lemon juice

1 sprig fresh rosemary

Shake all ingredients except the cider. Strain into a flute. Top with Wild Berries Cider. Garnish: Blueberry, Raspberry, Rosemary Sprig