National Taco Day 2019 Deals: $5 Gift Set At Taco Bell & More Epic Discounts

October 4 is National Taco Day, which means your favorite Mexican restaurants are offering up some epic deals on the beloved food item!

National Taco Day is here, and we’ve rounded up all the deals you can find in once place! Taco Bell is offering up a gift set for just $5 on Oct. 4. The box features two crunchy tacos, as well as two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos tacos. Four tacos for just five dollars — you can’t beat that! Meanwhile, at On The Border, you can get ENDLESS tacos for just $9.99 on National Taco Day, and if the Southwest Chicken or Brisket tacos are more up your alley, it’s only a $2 upcharge. Over at Jack in the Box, you can get two free tacos with ANY purchase, as long as you sign up for the restaurant’s E-club first.

Rubio’s is offering up a free taco with any drink purchase on Oct. 4, as long as you present the cashier with this coupon. Also, you might not know it, but Long John Silver’s serves tacos, and you can get a FREE one with any purchase for National Taco Day. At Tijuana Flats, the fun is lasting all weekend long — score two tacos, chips and a drink for just $5.99 up until Oct. 6!

El Pollo Loco is offering up a ‘Buy One, Feed Many’ promotion on National Taco Day, which means that, for every Taco al Carbon sold, a taco will be donated to someone in need. At Chuy’s, you can add a crispy beef taco onto your order for just $1. Oh, and if you show up to any Chuy’s location DRESSED as a taco, you can get a FREE entree.

If you join Baja Fresh’s Club Baja, you’ll get $5 off your order, and at Taco John’s, you can get a free crispy beef taco if you use the restaurant’s app. So, what are you waiting for — get out there and start chowing down on some tacos!