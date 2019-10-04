Miley Cyrus Raves About Her ‘Morning Makeout’ With Cody Simpson: He’s ‘Totally My Type’

Miley Cyrus has confirmed what photos already showed, that she had a public make out session with Cody Simpson. She’s also revealing all the boxes he ticks off as to why she’s attracted to him.

UPDATE: 10/4/19, 8:50pm ET: Miley has shared a lengthy message on Twitter detailing how she does not appreciate being “slut shamed” for dating Cody Simpson so soon after after her splits from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter. She explained that this is the first time in her adult life that she’s really stepping into the world of dating. Miley wrote that dating is “new to me too,” as she she was in a committed relationship (with Liam) for most of her teens and early 20’s. She added that doesn’t want to keep her dating life quiet and at home because it’s “not fun” and she likes public activities. “I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me…Get used to me dating cause this is where I’m at #HotGirlFall.” You can read her full statement in the tweets below.

Yep, Miley Cyrus has found herself a new man. And she’s openly bragging about why she’s hot for singer Cody Simpson, 22. The two were photographed making out inside of a Backyard Bowl restaurant in L.A. on Oct. 3 and she’s already explaining to fans why he’s totally her type. In her Instagram stories on Oct. 4, Miley showed the picture of her leaning across the table to kiss Cody and wrote, “Can a girl not get a f**king acai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!”

The she followed it up with a photo of a shirtless Cody showing off his buff body and ripped abs, which come from his favorite exercises of swimming and yoga. She then literally ticked off the boxes with green checkmarks as reasons she’s so attracted to him. “22,” check. “Australian (my type),” check. “Abs,” check. Miley’s soon to be ex-husband and on/off boyfriend for a decade Liam Hemsworth checks two of those three boxes. But apparently the 26-year-old “Wrecking Ball” singer now prefers her men younger as Liam is 29.

“Her and Cody walked into Blue Bottle Coffee by mistake and seemed all friendly. Then came into a place next door called Backyard Bowls on Beverly Blvd. They were in between sitting and standing while Cody waited for his smoothie bowl to go,” eyewitness Ashleigh told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about their morning make out. “Whilst Cody was standing, they were kissing, they sat down and were talking for a moment and Miley got up and sat on his lap and started making out with him, and then they left together. They were in there for at least 15 minutes.”

Miley’s love life over the past two months has been a complete roller coaster. She was photographed making out with Brody Jenner‘s ex Kaitlynn Carter, 30, on Aug. 9 while poolside in Lake Como, Italy and the following day her rep revealed that Miley and Liam had decided to separate after only seven months of marriage. He pulled the plug on any reconciliation by filing for divorce on Aug. 21, as Miley continued to be inseparable from Caitlynn…for less than six weeks.

On Sept. 21 it was revealed that Miley and Kaitlynn’s romance was over. The “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer then headed to a luxury resort in the southwestern Utah desert for a back to nature getaway with mom Tish, 52, and sister Brandi, 32. Her heart must have done some healing because less than two weeks later she’s found romance with Cody.