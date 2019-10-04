‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Corey Feldman Says He Started Working At Age 3 & He’d Get ‘Beat’ If He Didn’t

An all-new season of ‘Marriage Bootcamp: Family Edition’ kicks off on Oct. 11, and in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Corey Feldman reveals he had a really ‘sad childhood’.

Child actor Corey Feldman, 48, will return to reality TV for WE tv’s newest season of Marriage Bootcamp: Family Edition, and during the Oct. 11 premiere, he reveals that his childhood was anything but a happy one. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Corey can be seen participating in an exercise, during which he opens up his baby book to find no photos inside. “I don’t have any pictures from my childhood because my mom didn’t keep them,” he tells Dr. Ish and Dr. V. Then, during a confessional he says, “The only type of relic from our childhood that we might have is something from a teen magazine or a newspaper clipping or a TV Guide.”

“She never kept anything that didn’t have to do with business,” Corey, who’s most famous for his roles in The Goonies, Stand By Me, The Lost Boys and more, further reveals to the doctors. “I felt very abandoned, and I had a very very sad childhood.” But Dr. Ish also notes, “Well, you really didn’t have one [at all],” and he agrees. “Right. I was working every day [from 3 years old].” Dr. Ish then notes that Corey’s childhood was like “slave labor”. He was often “locked in [his] room, learning lines, learning scripts,” and Corey shakes his head in agreement — “It’s true”. And if he didn’t oblige to his mother’s demands, he “would get beat.” It was a “painful childhood,” he says. To see more, watch the full clip above!

Per WE tv, this season will also feature the following: “Pop star Aaron Carter and his mother Jane come face-to-face in the most dramatic momager and son reunion ever! Just off the heels of a public divorce, Real Housewives of Orange County, Alexis Bellino and her also divorced mother Penelope suffer from years of pent up resentment. Basketball Wives, Laura Govan and her parents Gloria and Michael struggle to break free from a daunting past and battle to get to the truth. In a last-ditch effort to save his brotherly bond, notorious child actor Corey Feldman enters with his brother Eden and his wife Courtney. Past trauma and abandonment plague their relationship, but will these brothers put their pride aside to bring the family back together? And when a pop-up gift shop unravels their core issues, a gift exchange brings on despair and sends someone running before they even unpack their bags!”

