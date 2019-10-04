Kim Kardashian Shares Precious Video Of Psalm, 5 Mos., Looking Like Brother Saint’s Twin 

Kim Kardashian just made everyone’s Friday with the cutest video of her youngest child, Psalm West! The eager 5-month-old squirms around in the new clip as he stares at his mom, who says he’s a spitting image of his big brother, Saint.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s baby boy, Psalm, is precious! The KKW Beauty founder, 38, shared a closeup video [SEEN HERE] of the 5-month-old, who is the couple’s fourth youngest child, on October 4, lying down on his back in bed. “My baby Psalm is getting so big,” she captioned the cute clip. “He started off looking like Chicago but now looks like Saint’s twin!”, Kim added in contrast of her previous claim that Psalm resembled daughter, Chicago West (now 20 months) when he was born.

“Hi cutie! Look at my baby. Hi cutie, hi Psalm,” Kim said to her son in the video as he squirmed around in a dark colored thermal top and pants. “You want to talk so badly!”, she gushed. The little guy gave his mom a subtle grin as she recorded him atop white bedsheets.

Kim recently admitted how she and Kanye chose Psalm’s name during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly & Ryan. “I called every sister and I was like, ‘What’re you all doing?’ Kendall [Jenner] was available and I was like, ‘You’re coming over and you’re not leaving until we get the name,'” Kim recalled, noting that there is a 10-day grace period after a baby’s birth to choose a name.

“Kylie [Jenner’s] like, ‘I’ll be on FaceTime with you guys,’ and Kylie and I were vibing on the same name,” Kim continued, explaining, “So, I have this big hallway and you can hear down the hallway and Kendall and I were screaming out every name, like, ‘Psalm get over here!’ Every practice of trying to see what name we liked best.”

Kim added: “I was driving Kendall crazy… But, Kylie and I really vibed on the name [Psalm]. So, I think Kendall’s more mad that her choice wasn’t first… She loves name [though].”

Psalm is the fourth child of Kim and Kanye, 42, who are already parents to daughters North, 6, and Chicago, along with son Saint West, 3. The power couple welcomed Psalm via surrogate on May 9. He arrived into the world weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces, as seen on his official birth certificate.