Now this is some sexy twinning! ‘RHOA’ stars Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey rocked bright red sleeveless jumpsuits and got glammed up for an event honoring co-star Porsha Williams.

There’s no reason you can’t go super glam and fancy for a daytime luncheon. Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kandi Burruss, 43, and Cynthia Bailey, 52, turned up in stunning matching bright red jumpsuits for an event honoring co-star Porsha Williams, 38, becoming a March of Dimes Atlanta advocate on Oct. 4. The ladies totally looked like they shopped at the same store. The bottom half of their outfits were identical, and it was the style of the jumpsuits’ tops that made them stand out separately while still twinning.

Kandi showed off some cleavage as the top of her look’s fabric criss-crossed from her waist over her chest and around her neck. That left a big cutout area in the middle where she bared plenty of skin. She wore her hair in long cascading curls and accessorized with large but thin hoop earrings and a gold bracelet. She captioned her Instagram pic of the pair “Leaving you on red! 🔴 @cynthiabailey10.”

Cynthia also had a sleeveless look, but the top of her jumpsuit featured a halter neckline and a big classy bow on her left shoulder. She wore her hair in a gorgeous curly updo that even she admitted is a style she rarely chooses. Cynthia also posted the pic of her and Kandi at the event, and helped give an explanation about their jumpsuits, as well as why they were looking so fierce.

“Twin alert: can’t ignore the color red! oh, & i don’t do a lot of up do’s, but i wanted to look fancy today for @porsha4real #marchofdimes event 🌈. did my hair myself😜 anyway me & @kandi stay twining & winning,” Cynthia captioned her two photos from the event, where they stood in front of pink and blue balloons with a desert table off to the side. Hopefully RHOA cameras were there for Porsha’s big honor because we can’t get enough of Kandi and Cynthia’s amazing red jumpsuits.